Fulshear completes competitive spring season

FULSHEAR — Competitive fires were ignited on the field and on the sidelines Thursday night as the Fulshear Chargers capped off a successful spring training season with a back-and-forth spring game.
Head Football Coach Nick Codutti was pleased by the Chargers’ effort and energy on both sides as the annual Purple-White spring game came down to the wire.
Coaches felt the need to make this spring game unlike its predecessors and were rewarded with positive results.
“I’m proud of these kids and they fought their tails off,” Codutti said. “It’s hot and it’s spring and it’s hard to get excited during this time. These kids had a blast and it was an exciting game and the fans were packing the stages. This was awesome.”
Ben McGown and Germany Williams served as offensive and defensive coordinators for the winning White Team defeating the Purple Team’s pair of Parker Williams and Maverick Schomberg, 25-19.
The rookie coordinators drafted their respective squads, worked on the gameplans with their coaches and even brought a replica Lombardi trophy as a token of victory.
The experience was a unique one for McGown who was unable to play due to injury.
“It was a great time to still be able to run practice,” McGown said. “This was student-ran but we couldn’t do this without our coaches.”
Although the game did not affect the Chargers’ win-loss record, Williams felt a similar rush of victory as if it was an ordinary fall Friday night.
“I had done coaching before for the Powderpuff team and that didn’t go too well because we lost but this time we won and we came to do our best,” Williams said. “I was so relieved to win this since I’m out with a concussion. I put a lot of stress on myself and the Purple Team was talking a lot so it was nice to get that win.”
White Team got off to a fast start in the first half with an opening drive touchdown from running back Davion Godley. The defense followed with a pick-six by Will Hutchinson off a tipped pass by Jack Arzadon.
The Purple Team put points on the board before the half as Rafe Torutta outran the White Team to the endzone.
The spring game even had its fair share of “Sportscenter” moments including a diving touchdown grab by Jax Medica.
The fourth quarter saw late scores by both as Tate Scruble saved Christian Murray’s fumble to put the Purple Team up by one in the final two minutes.
A one-handed grab by Joseph Maloney sealed the win for White Team.
Codutti came away with a positive outlook.
“Kids who needed to step up stepped up,” Codutti said. “Our depth is a lot better than it was last year which is awesome. It’s been fun and exciting to see the culture that is building right now and I’m loving watching these kids have fun doing this.
“We wanted to see who could play what and wanted to see who could do what.”
