Fulshear colliding

Fulshear colliding

Fulshear will look for its first 5-0 start in program history at Angleton this Friday

 Herald Photo by Rhonda Taormina

FOSTER (5-0, 3-0) @ MAGNOLIA WEST (3-1, 1-1) 7 P.M. FRIDAY

Foster’s scorched-earth march through its early-season schedule continues Friday night when the Falcons pay a visit to running back Terry Daniels and the Magnolia West Mustangs Friday night at Mustang Stadium.

The Falcons come into the contest with a 5-0 record, 3-0 in district play, winning each game by at least 28 points.

The Mustangs are coming off a 30-14 loss last week at Manvel after a 3-0 start. Daniels carried the ball eight times for 149 yards and one score for Magnolia West, while junior receiver Gus Jordan caught three passes for 86 yards and one touchdown.

Junior quarterback Beau Chumley completed six of 23 passes for 39 yards and two interceptions, while senior Ryan Ojeda completed one of his four attempts for a 73-yard score to Jordan against two picks.

Foster is coming off a 41-0 win Friday at Friendswood that saw senior back Ashton Ojiaku continue his all-area start with 18 carries for 269 yards and three touchdowns.

Senior quarterback JT Fayard completed 12 of 17 pass attempts for 120 yards and one score, completing four to senior receiver Dylan Apponey for 46 yards and a touchdown.

