Fulshear colliding

FOSTER (5-0, 3-0) @ MAGNOLIA WEST (3-1, 1-1) 7 P.M. FRIDAY
Foster’s scorched-earth march through its early-season schedule continues Friday night when the Falcons pay a visit to running back Terry Daniels and the Magnolia West Mustangs Friday night at Mustang Stadium.
The Falcons come into the contest with a 5-0 record, 3-0 in district play, winning each game by at least 28 points.
The Mustangs are coming off a 30-14 loss last week at Manvel after a 3-0 start. Daniels carried the ball eight times for 149 yards and one score for Magnolia West, while junior receiver Gus Jordan caught three passes for 86 yards and one touchdown.
Junior quarterback Beau Chumley completed six of 23 passes for 39 yards and two interceptions, while senior Ryan Ojeda completed one of his four attempts for a 73-yard score to Jordan against two picks.
Foster is coming off a 41-0 win Friday at Friendswood that saw senior back Ashton Ojiaku continue his all-area start with 18 carries for 269 yards and three touchdowns.
Senior quarterback JT Fayard completed 12 of 17 pass attempts for 120 yards and one score, completing four to senior receiver Dylan Apponey for 46 yards and a touchdown.
Fayard has completed over 64% of his passes on the year for a 105.5 QB rating with eight touchdowns, while Ojiaku leads the offense with a staggering 223 rushing yards per contest with 18 touchdowns. Ojiaku has also recorded a pick-six for the Falcons defense, playing at safety.
BRAZOSPORT (2-3, 0-1) @ NEEDVILLE (3-2, 0-1) 7 P.M. FRIDAY
Two teams looking for their first district wins clash Friday, as Needville plays host to Brazosport at Blue Jays Stadium.
The Jays are coming off a 34-7 district-opening loss at Stafford Friday that saw the Spartans run the ball 40 times for 250 yards and four scores.
Junior quarterback Diego Ochoa led the Needville passing game, completing six of 18 passes for 136 yards, while sophomore back Da’Shawn Burton ran the ball 17 times for 29 yards and the team’s lone touchdown. Burton leads the Jays on the ground, averaging more than 90 yards per contest.
Ochoa has completed 32.5% of his pass attempts on the season.
Junior linebacker Hunter Brewster is the leading tackler for Needville, notching 13.5 per game, while Clayton Culp has recorded a team-high five sacks through five games to go along with two forced fumbles.
Brazosport is coming off a close 7-0 home district loss to Bay City Friday.
Senior Randon Fontenette led the Exporters’ offense, rushing the ball 21 times for 88 yards while completing seven of 12 passes for 55 yards and one pick.
Junior Toric Goins led the Brazosport receivers with four catches for 35 yards, while senior back Xavier Butler chipped in 16 carries for 32 yards on the ground. The Exporters gave up just 94 rushing yards.
Butler is the team’s leading rusher, averaging more than 127 yards per game, while Fontenette averages a shade under 90 yards per contest. Fontenette comes into the contest completing 42.9% of his pass attempts on the year.
FULSHEAR (4-0, 2-0) @ ANGLETON (3-2, 2-1), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
Fulshear looks to keep the good times rolling Friday when the Chargers put on the road uniforms for a district meeting with Angleton at Wildcat Stadium.
The Chargers come into the game winners of four in a row, while Angleton will look to make it two wins in a row.
The Wildcats are fresh off a 48-37 win at Magnolia Friday. Junior quarterback Adrian Ewells completed nine of 20 pass tries for 195 yards and four touchdowns, all to different receivers, while senior running back Deseahn Thomas amassed 152 yards on 21 touches for two scores.
Thomas averages 80 rushing yards per game for Angleton and has scored seven times.
Ewells has completed 54.2% of his passes for a 99.1 QB rating, while senior receiver Ernie Rodrigeuz leads the team with a receiving yards per game average of 38.
Senior defensive lineman Chris Thomas averages just more than eight tackles per game to lead the Wildcats, while sophomore safety Ryland Brown has recorded four interceptions. Seniors Jadon Allison and Khai McGhee have each sacked the opposing quarterback four times.
The Chargers have been red-hot in their four-game start, winning their contests by an average of more than 31 points per game, and are coming off a 50-19 district win last week over Terry.
Fulshear started the game hot, scoring 20 seconds into the contest before taking a 34-7 lead into the halftime break.
Junior Davion Godley leads the Fulshear offense, averaging more than 150 all-purpose yards a contest to aid senior quarterback Parker Williams, who comes into the matchup with the Wildcats completing more than two-thirds of his pass tries for a QB rating of 140.1.
Friday’s kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
RIDGE POINT (3-2, 3-0) @ GEORGE RANCH (3-2, 3-0), FRIDAY 7 P.M.
One ‘0’ will have to go when the Ridge Point Panthers visit Traylor Stadium to go against the George Ranch Longhorns in a battle of two teams undefeated in District 20-6A.
After an 0-2 start, the Longhorns have won three in a row in district play.
George Ranch has had victories against Clements, Austin and Travis.
Quarterback Deion Drinkard has improved over the stretch passing for 1,493 yards and five touchdowns during the winning streak.
George Ranch has also had increased production from running back Jaden Shelton.
The junior rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown during last week’s 24-21 win over Travis.
Their opponents are last year’s district champions.
The Panthers also come into Friday’s clash with a three-game winning streak after starting 0-2.
Ridge Point won against Bush, Hightower and Dulles.
The Panthers will rely on their strong rushing attack that averages nearly six yards a carry.
Leading the way is senior Ezell Jolly with 403 yards and seven touchdowns.
Ridge Point’s high-powered offense has outscored its opponents 137-24 to start district play.
George Ranch will have a tough test stopping the Panther offense, but the Longhorn defense has been stout.
Offenses are averaging just 17.75 points on the George Ranch defense led by top tackler Cody Ford.
LAMAR CONSOLIDATED (3-2, 1-0) @ HUNTSVILLE (1-4, 0-1), FRIDAY 7:30 P.M.
Lamar Consolidated will look to make it 2-0 in District 20-5A against Huntsville this Friday night.
The Mustangs began district play with a thrilling overtime victory against Rudder, 42-35.
Lamar overcame a 14-point deficit in the third quarter at Traylor Stadium on Saturday to run its records to 3-2, 1-0.
Running back Justin McCullough is coming off a season-high performance last week where he rushed for 133 yards and four touchdowns.
The senior came into the game with just two scores before his second 100-yard performance.
On the other side, the hosting Huntsville Hornets are amid a three-game losing streak.
The Hornets were on the losing end of last week’s road trip to Montgomery, 28-21.
RANDLE (2-3, 0-1) @ BRENHAM (1-3), FRIDAY 7:30 P.M.
The Randle Lions will have a chance for their first district win in program history when they travel to Brenham to play the struggling Cubs.
The Randle Lions’ inaugural varsity was off to a 2-0 start but inexperience and injuries have led to a three-game losing streak.
The streak was extended last Thursday after being dominated 47-7 against Lake Creek at Traylor Stadium.
The loss became more devastating with the injury to top receiver Cortney Brown.
Brown had 476 yards for four touchdowns on the year.
The injuries have given Coach Brian Randle a chance to try new players out in new positions like Sean Smith.
“When Deuce (Brown) goes down, we put in Smith,” Randle said. “Smith is a corner who we put at running back and he performed well. Some of the kids will have to play both ways because of our lack of depth and numbers. We got to regroup and figure out what we do well and make it happen.”
The Lions are still led by talented quarterback Leo Garza.
Garza’s junior season has been impressive, throwing for 60.5% for 1,367 yards with 17 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Jaxon Montelongo and Jayden Osborn will likely be the reliable targets as the pair has combined for 511 yards and eight touchdowns.
Brenham begins its District 10-5A season after going 1-3 in nondistrict.
The Cubs also have a steady signal caller in Rylan Wooten.
Wooten effectively protects the ball with a 7-1 touchdown to interception ratio.
Wooten’s dual-threat abilities may cause problems for the young Lions.
The senior rushes for nearly five yards per attempt and has eight scores.
