Fulshear cheering

Fulshear cheering

The Fulshear Charger baseball team gathers in celebration after defeating Foster, 5-1, on Tuesday to clinch the District 20-5A championship.

 Herald Photo By Dave Sanders

FULSHEAR — Last year, the Fulshear Chargers watched the Foster Falcons take the District 20-5A title, but on Tuesday, the Chargers secured their first baseball district championship since 2019 at the expense of their rivals in a 5-1 win.

Fulshear faced its most significant threat to its perfect record in the district when Foster came to visit in the final regular season series.

Foster entered Tuesday’s game one win behind Fulshear, with Friday’s rematch becoming the de facto district championship game.

There was not an option for Fulshear Head Coach Rob Jensen.

“We wanted to close this at home and not have the momentum shift back to them at their place,” Jensen said. “We played a heck of a ballgame and got it done. We knew when the schedule came out that it would probably come down to this last week. It’s special to clinch at home. The fans were outstanding, and it’s the crowd we want to play for. To come and do what they did says a lot about these kids.”

Fulshear got on the board early, with Lane Arroyos bringing Ty Powell home off a groundout.

The Foster bats finally got an edge on Fulshear pitcher Tyler Schumann when Julio Cuotto tied the game in the sixth with an RBI single to bring home Alex Burnell.

