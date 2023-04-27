Fulshear cheering

FULSHEAR — Last year, the Fulshear Chargers watched the Foster Falcons take the District 20-5A title, but on Tuesday, the Chargers secured their first baseball district championship since 2019 at the expense of their rivals in a 5-1 win.
Fulshear faced its most significant threat to its perfect record in the district when Foster came to visit in the final regular season series.
Foster entered Tuesday’s game one win behind Fulshear, with Friday’s rematch becoming the de facto district championship game.
There was not an option for Fulshear Head Coach Rob Jensen.
“We wanted to close this at home and not have the momentum shift back to them at their place,” Jensen said. “We played a heck of a ballgame and got it done. We knew when the schedule came out that it would probably come down to this last week. It’s special to clinch at home. The fans were outstanding, and it’s the crowd we want to play for. To come and do what they did says a lot about these kids.”
Fulshear got on the board early, with Lane Arroyos bringing Ty Powell home off a groundout.
The Foster bats finally got an edge on Fulshear pitcher Tyler Schumann when Julio Cuotto tied the game in the sixth with an RBI single to bring home Alex Burnell.
However, the tie was short-lived, beginning with Caven Fuentes’ RBI single.
Back-to-back bunts by Sergio Ramos and Zach Nicholson led to Mason Schultz clearing the bases with a three-run double to go up 5-1.
“The key was getting those bunts down,” Jensen said. “That was the key to that whole inning. We didn’t get those down earlier in the game, which hurt us. It came down to getting those bunts down, and they did. Having Schultz show up with a clinch hit was huge for us.”
This was the most runs the Falcons had allowed in a single inning this season.
A pitchers’ duel commenced through most of the game, with Foster’s Cooper Schwank and Schumann combining for 11 Ks against the talented lineups.
Schumann, however, got the better end of the matchup, allowing one run and three hits to a Foster lineup that scored at least 10 runs in 10 consecutive games.
“That’s a darn good team over there, and for Schumann to step up and do what he did makes this a special night,” Jensen said.
The Chargers and the Falcons will meet again on Friday at Foster High School before both enter the postseason.
“The goal is to tune up for the playoffs, and it would be nice to put together a good showing and end this district season undefeated,” Jensen said. “Getting that No. 1 seed was our goal because the No. 2 seed has a tough matchup in round one and second will be a gauntlet going through Region III, so from here on out; I think we can make a pretty good run.”
