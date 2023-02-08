 Skip to main content
Fulshear captures District 20-5A title with win over Foster

The Fulshear High School varsity girls basketball team ended the regular season on Tuesday by defeating the Foster Lady Falcons 64-49 to win the District 5A-20 championship.

The win at Falcons gymnasium boosted the Lady Chargers’ season record to 28 wins and five losses and district record to 14-0 — the last 13 games being wins.

The loss drops the Lady Falcons to 26-10 for the season and 12-2 in district competition.

Foster finished district play in second place. Fort Bend Willowridge finished third.

Fulshear jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the opening minutes of the game when senior point guard Ese Ogbevire sank two three-point shots in a row.

Ogbevire would sink five three-point baskets by game’s end and account for 17 of Fulshear’s points.

The Lady Chargers led the entire game, although the Lady Falcons closed to within six points during the third-period of play.

