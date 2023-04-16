 Skip to main content
Fulshear boys and Foster girls take District 20-5A track

ROSENBERG — The Fulshear boys and Foster girls track teams took home first-place honors from this past week’s District 20-5A Track Meet at Traylor Stadium.

Athletes in the top four qualified for the area round at Traylor Stadium beginning on Thursday.

FOSTER

The Lady Falcons were the undisputed winners in the District 20-5A meet, scoring a 20-point advantage over second-place Marshall, 151-131.

Kayleigh Bowie took first place in the 100-meter dash at 12.30 and the 400-meter dash at 57.03.

Bowie also placed third in the 200-meter dash at 25.19.

Three Lady Falcons will represent Foster in the pole vault competition as Kendal Brown (9-6), Karleigh Niles (9-0) and Sadie Sanders (7-6) placed second through fourth to qualify for area.

