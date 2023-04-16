Fulshear boys and Foster girls take District 20-5A track

ROSENBERG — The Fulshear boys and Foster girls track teams took home first-place honors from this past week’s District 20-5A Track Meet at Traylor Stadium.
Athletes in the top four qualified for the area round at Traylor Stadium beginning on Thursday.
FOSTER
The Lady Falcons were the undisputed winners in the District 20-5A meet, scoring a 20-point advantage over second-place Marshall, 151-131.
Kayleigh Bowie took first place in the 100-meter dash at 12.30 and the 400-meter dash at 57.03.
Bowie also placed third in the 200-meter dash at 25.19.
Three Lady Falcons will represent Foster in the pole vault competition as Kendal Brown (9-6), Karleigh Niles (9-0) and Sadie Sanders (7-6) placed second through fourth to qualify for area.
Nichole Williams won first place in the high jump at 5-2, while Caroline Polk took home third at 5-0.
Grace Gholson won first place in the 1600-meter run at 5:36.85 and Kaitlyn Walsh finished fourth at 5:47.71.
Gholson also qualified in the 3200-meter run with a second-place finish at 12:33.43.
The 4x200 meter relay team of Maren Ware, Divine Ozomma, Chelsea Ogbuagu and Brown qualified in fourth at 1:45.17.
The 4x100 meter relay team of Jada Greer, Krystal Cadagon, Brown and Ware placed fourth at 50.18.
Skyla Riedel finished the 100-meter hurdles in second place at 16.16.
Ozomma also qualified for the long jump in third place at 16-9 and Ware won fourth place in the triple jump at 34-8¼.
The Falcons’ team won third-place honors after scoring 141 points collectively.
Grant Currier took first place in the 3200-meter run at 10:05.05, followed by teammate William Davis’s second-place finish at 10:13.44.
The 4x100 meter relay team of Ashton Oijaku, Bryce Jackson, Eli England and Kendal Stewart qualified for area after their second-place showing at 41.61.
Jackson, England, Stewart and Riley Blanton added a second-place finish in the 4x200-meter relay.
England also took home the gold in the 100-meter dash at 10.81 and Stewart finished in fourth at 11.13.
Caleb Anthony won first in the 800-meter run at 1:57.38 and Currier crossed the finish at 2:03.11 for fourth place.
Anthony also finished second in the 400-meter dash at 48.44.
In the 1600-meter run, Currier finished in second at 4:38.53 and Davis in fourth at 4:39.66.
The team of Blanton, Anthony, Landon Woods and Jay Woods qualified in the 4x400-meter relay with a third-place finish at 3:33.58.
Jake Maynard finished with a 13-0 in the pole vault and Daniel Humphrey finished with a 6-0 in the high jump for second-place finishes.
Devaren Staples was third in the 300-meter hurdles at 40.23.
Fourth-place finishes went to Addison Ojiaku in the discus at 123-4¼ and Jayden Payne in the triple jump at 35-8¾.
FULSHEAR
The Chargers won the gold by edging out Marshall 156-155.
Fulshear scored its best marks in the triple jump and the pole vault.
The Chargers took the podium in the triple jump event, with TJ Ojo (39-9¾), Jakob Collins (39-2) and Isaiah Sandavol (36-10½) placing first through third.
Ben McGowen won the gold in the pole vault with a 14-0, followed by Cohen Cordero in third at 10-6 and Ace Outhier in fourth at 9-6.
In the 1600-meter run, area qualifiers were Ibrahim Dawelbeit, who finished first at 4:36.36 and Tyler Browning, who finished third at 4:38.70.
Browning will also compete in the area 800-meter run after placing second at 1:58.40 and Dawelbeit will participate in the 3200-meter run after his third-place finish at 10:21.72.
First-placer in the discus was Blaine Evatt at 163-5½ and third place went to Anderson Ling at 132-1¾.
Maki Jacobson finished second in the 110-meter hurdles at 15.29, while Sudais Arowosaye placed third at 16.16.
Jacobsen also qualified for the 300-meter hurdles by placing second at 40.11. Teammate Brian Hooven clinched fourth place at 42.54.
Jacob Sanders qualified in the shot put by finishing in third with 45-2¾, followed by Sheldon Rice in fourth at 43-7.
Toby Princewill made area by placing third in the long jump at 20-2.
The 4x100 meter relay team of Davion Godley, Marcus Bookman, Daniel Oyenobi and Collins crossed the finish line in fourth at 42.80.
Christian Chukelu qualified in fourth place at 6-0 in the high jump.
The girls’ team finished in third with 86 points.
Qualifying for area in the 100-meter hurdles were first-placing Anisa Odom (15.71) and third-placing Kamoria Reese (16.42).
Reese also placed third in the 300-meter hurdles at 47.16 and Odom finished fourth at 47.27.
Tylie Michal won first place in the pole vault with 9-6.
Amanda Rhode, Kennedy Broadway, Jayla Blount and Odom qualified for the 4x100-meter relay after a third-place finish at 50.00.
Ami Quiroz won second in the 1600-meter run at 5:36.97, third in the 3200-meter run at 12:39.14 and fourth in the 800-meter run at 2:26.78.
Belicia Delk won fourth in the 400-meter dash at 1:01.57.
RANDLE
The Randle boys and girls finished in fourth overall. The boys had 95 points, while the girls scored 77.
Randle’s only first-place finisher was Paul Agba in the high jump at 6-8. His teammate Justice Ajibola was second at 6-0.
The Lions’ team of Te’shaun Williams, Blake Thompson, Jackson Stubbs and Sean Smith finished in second at 3:27.22.
Smith and Jackson also qualified for the 400-meter dash with third (48.85) and fourth (50.08) place finishes.
The 4x100 relay team of Marc St. Fort, Dacorian Rubin, Charles and Cortney Brown came in third place at 41.85.
Another third-place finishing team was St. Fort, Rubin, Brown and Blake Thompson in the 4x200 meter relay at 1:28.40.
Curtis John-Miller was second in the shot put at 45-10¾, Rubin was second in the long jump at 21-1¼ and Brown was fourth in the 200-meter dash at 21.61.
The Lady Lions’ top finisher went to the 4x100 meter relay team of Jordyn Hooks, Taygen Tunson, Shyanne Ford and Madisyn Thompson.
The team finished in second place at 49.05.
The 4x200 meter relay team of Hooks, Ford, Kaylah Parks and Elana Douglas placed third at 1:44.60.
The 4x400-meter relay team also qualified for area with a third-place finish at 4:04.65.
The team was Kayli Martin, Hooks, Madisyn Thompson and Ford.
Madisyn Thompson also qualified individually for the triple jump with a third-place finish at 35-2¼.
Alixandra Reed was in second-place at 47.12 in the 300-meter hurdles and fourth in the 100-meter hurdles at 16.83.
Martin was third in the 800-meter run at 2:25.63.
Tunson also finished third in the 100-meter dash at 12.37 and fourth in the long jump at 16-6.
TERRY
Terry did not qualify as a team but had many individual qualifiers for area competition.
The Lady Rangers finished in fifth with 64 points, while the Rangers were sixth with 19 points.
The 4x200 relay team of Alexia Washington, Desiree Richardson, Chlo’e Chaney and Justice Black placed second at 1:44.11.
Washington was also the first-place finisher in the triple jump at 40-1½, the second-place finisher in the long jump at 18-2¼ and fourth in the 200-meter dash at 26.32.
Black was second in the 100-meter dash at 12.34.
The team of Washington, Richardson, Chaney and Ekomobong Mbarikit finished in fourth place in the 4x400 meter relay at 4:07.35.
Mbarikit was also silver in the high jump event at 5-0.
The boys’ team of Avery Gipson, Imran Lalani, Hillis Robertson and Isiah Byrd finished in fourth place in the 4x400-meter relay.
Michael Perez also qualified for area with a fourth-place finish in the 3200-meter run at 10:24.07.
LAMAR CONSOLIDATED
The girls placed sixth with 61 points, while the boys finished with seven points for eighth-place.
Malaijah Wright was a gold winner in the discus with 112-6¼, followed by Bria Lawson, who finished in second at 107-1¼.
The duo also dominated the shot put contest, with Wright placing first at 34-9 and Lawson placing second with 33-7½.
Ayanna Johnson was second in the 200-meter dash at 24.91 and Karlyn Stavinoha was fourth in the high jump at 5-0.
Grant Simnacher was the lone Mustang to qualify with a third-place finish in the 800-meter run, finishing at 2:00.43.
