Fulshear blanked in one-and-done to La Porte

Powell

Fulshear’s Ty Powell of Fulshear High School preps for a swing attempt during the Region III-5A Regional Quarterfinal game against La Porte at C.E. King High School on Friday. The Chargers lost 2-0.

 Herald Photo By Nick Irene

HOUSTON — The Fulshear Chargers’ season ended on Friday in a one-game eliminator against the La Porte Bulldogs, falling 2-0.

A lively crowd at C.E. King High School witnessed a pitchers’ duel between two standout teams from Region III-5A.

Fulshear’s Tyler Schumann and La Porte’s Diego Luzardo kept both lineups in check throughout the elimination game.

Luzardo outshined his counterpart with a complete seven-inning performance, leading the Bulldogs to victory.

The senior pitcher held Fulshear scoreless, allowing only two hits while striking out nine in seven innings.

Fulshear Head Coach Robb Jensen anticipated a challenging contest, given the one-and-done nature and the formidable opposing pitcher.

“Pitching has been this team’s strong suit and when we lost the flip to La Porte we knew we’d be up against a tough pitcher,” Jensen said. “He (Luzardo) pitched very well against us and we had very little opportunity to score. Our pitching was good, but we gave up a few hits and constantly felt pressure knowing it would be a tight game.”

