Fulshear and Randle up big to start seasons

The Fulshear Lady Chargers extended a three-game winning streak with Tuesday’s 71-32 win against Bellaire.
The Lady Cardinals stood little chance against the Chargers as they were outscored 21-1 in the first quarter.
Bellaire’s play improved in the second quarter but was still beaten 25-16.
Fulshear cruised through the second half, 25-15, to move to 7-2.
The Lady Chargers will travel to Grand Oaks this Friday at 5:45 p.m.
The Foster Lady Falcons suffered their third straight loss on Tuesday in a one-point loss to Bridgeland.
Foster returns to the home court this Tuesday against Huntsville at 2 p.m.
ELKINS 59, LAMAR CONSOLIDATED 37
The Lamar Consolidated Lady Mustangs are still searching for their first win after losing to Elkins Tuesday night, 59-37.
Lamar Consolidated drops to 0-4.
The Lady Mustangs will travel to Wharton on Friday for a 6:15 p.m. tipoff.
The Randle Lady Lions’ first UIL basketball season is off to a hot start with the latest win against Sweeny Tuesday night, 50-34.
The Lady Lions improve to 6-3 and will host Clear Lake on Friday at 5:45 p.m.
GEORGE RANCH 39, DOBIE 38
The George Ranch Longhorns eked out a tight 39-38 win against Dobie Tuesday night.
George Ranch improves to 5-4 and will play Clements on the road Friday at 7 p.m.
CINCO RANCH 55, TRAVIS 25
The Travis Lady Tigers ran into a tough outing against Cinco Ranch on Tuesday night, 55-25.
Travis begins district and will host Hightower Friday at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.