Fulshear and Randle up big to start seasons

FULSHEAR 71, BELLAIRE 32

The Fulshear Lady Chargers extended a three-game winning streak with Tuesday’s 71-32 win against Bellaire.

The Lady Cardinals stood little chance against the Chargers as they were outscored 21-1 in the first quarter.

Bellaire’s play improved in the second quarter but was still beaten 25-16.

Fulshear cruised through the second half, 25-15, to move to 7-2.

The Lady Chargers will travel to Grand Oaks this Friday at 5:45 p.m.

BRIDGELAND 59, FOSTER 58

