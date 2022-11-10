 Skip to main content
Fulshear and George Ranch prep for bi-district

FULSHEAR (9-1, 7-1) VS. STERLING (7-3, 6-2), THURSDAY, 7 P.M., TRAYLOR STADIUM

The Fulshear Chargers will attempt to add another accolade to a historic 2022 season by winning the school’s first playoff game against Sterling.

The Chargers will have the home-field advantage at Traylor Stadium and Head Coach Nick Codutti is excited for what hopefully is a long ride in the playoffs.

“Right now at this point in our history, things are blessed and we are lucky,” Codutti said. “We are making history at this school every day we are here and it’s been awesome. Two years ago if you were to tell me this was going to happen, I would’ve said, ‘I hope one day it will.’”

The Chargers have been immaculate on both sides of the ball most of the season.

Fulshear touts an offense that scores 48.7 points per contest while the defense is allowing 25.8 a game.

The high-scoring affairs are led by running back Davion Godley and quarterback Parker Williams, who both put together fantastic regular seasons.

