Fulshear and George Ranch prep for bi-district

FULSHEAR (9-1, 7-1) VS. STERLING (7-3, 6-2), THURSDAY, 7 P.M., TRAYLOR STADIUM
The Fulshear Chargers will attempt to add another accolade to a historic 2022 season by winning the school’s first playoff game against Sterling.
The Chargers will have the home-field advantage at Traylor Stadium and Head Coach Nick Codutti is excited for what hopefully is a long ride in the playoffs.
“Right now at this point in our history, things are blessed and we are lucky,” Codutti said. “We are making history at this school every day we are here and it’s been awesome. Two years ago if you were to tell me this was going to happen, I would’ve said, ‘I hope one day it will.’”
The Chargers have been immaculate on both sides of the ball most of the season.
Fulshear touts an offense that scores 48.7 points per contest while the defense is allowing 25.8 a game.
The high-scoring affairs are led by running back Davion Godley and quarterback Parker Williams, who both put together fantastic regular seasons.
Godley rushed for 1,763 yards with 19 endzone trips, while Williams sports an impressive 19:3 touchdown-interception ratio.
The team has arguably been playing its best amid its five-game winning streak.
Wins during the stretch include a 9-7 win over playoff-bound Manvel and a 58-32 victory that bounced Foster from the playoffs.
Sterling comes into Rosenberg as the third seed of District 9-5A.
A postseason regular since 2019, the Raiders ended the season as winners in six of its last seven, including a three-game win streak.
The Raiders lean on a rushing attack led by junior Tyler Tillman and senior Garret Green.
The duo combined for 859 yards and eight touchdowns.
Thursday’s winner will meet the winner of the A&M Consolidated-Seguin matchup on Friday in the area round.
GEORGE RANCH (6-4, 6-2) VS. CINCO RANCH, FRIDAY 7 P.M., RHODES STADIUM
The George Ranch Longhorns will look for their first postseason victory since 2019 when they travel to Katy to play Cinco Ranch in the bi-district round.
The Longhorns’ season has been a mixed bag, being outscored 283-143 in the regular season.
Despite the losing margin, the Longhorns have been clutch in their victories as winners of three in the last four.
Many of those wins came through big performances from Jaden Shelton’s near 1,000-yard season.
The junior averaged 5.1 yards per carry and scored six times in the regular season.
Cinco Ranch makes its second-straight trip to the playoffs as the two-seed in District 19-6A behind an offense that scores 46.7 points per game.
Quarterback Gavin Rutherford has been difficult to stop during his 2,815-yard season with 27 touchdowns and just six interceptions.
The Cougars are complemented by an impressive rushing attack that averages 5.6 yards per carry.
The winner plays the victor of the Cy-Fair and Westside game on Thursday.
