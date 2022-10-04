 Skip to main content
Fulshear and Foster eats defeats for first time this season

MAGNOLIA WEST 12, FOSTER 7

The Magnolia West Mustangs kept the high-flying Foster Falcon offense in check to give Foster its first loss this season, 12-7, on Friday night.

Magnolia West pulled off the upset with 58 seconds left in the game with a 4-yard touchdown by Ryan Ojeda.

The Foster offense was held to just 202 yards as the Falcons struggled to find consistency.

The Mustang defense contained Foster’s star running back Ashton Oijaku to his lowest total of the season at just 83 yards and 3.2 yards per carry.

Magnolia West opened on a 10-play, 70-yard touchdown drive with Terry Daniels scoring from 18 yards out.

Foster responded with its lone scoring drive with JT Fayard connecting with Kendal Stewart for a 40-yard touchdown pass play.

