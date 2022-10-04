Fulshear and Foster eats defeats for first time this season

MAGNOLIA WEST 12, FOSTER 7
The Magnolia West Mustangs kept the high-flying Foster Falcon offense in check to give Foster its first loss this season, 12-7, on Friday night.
Magnolia West pulled off the upset with 58 seconds left in the game with a 4-yard touchdown by Ryan Ojeda.
The Foster offense was held to just 202 yards as the Falcons struggled to find consistency.
The Mustang defense contained Foster’s star running back Ashton Oijaku to his lowest total of the season at just 83 yards and 3.2 yards per carry.
Magnolia West opened on a 10-play, 70-yard touchdown drive with Terry Daniels scoring from 18 yards out.
Foster responded with its lone scoring drive with JT Fayard connecting with Kendal Stewart for a 40-yard touchdown pass play.
The Falcon offense suffered from self-inflicted mistakes throughout the remainder of the game, including two turnovers and eight sacks.
Foster drops to 5-1, 3-1 while Magnolia West improves to 4-1, 2-1.
The Falcons host Kempner at Traylor Stadium on Thursday, while Magnolia West plays Magnolia on Friday.
The Angleton Wildcats outgunned the Fulshear Chargers, 44-40, to give Fulshear its first taste of defeat in the 2022 season.
Fulshear found itself in a position the Chargers were not used to through the first five games; playing from behind.
The prolific offense that averaged 63.5 points per game was neutralized early as Angleton started on a 28-12 run.
Angleton’s Aaron Grear had two touchdowns early on as part of his four catch-135-yard night.
Jamarcus Shockley added a 9-yard touchdown burst.
Davion Godley’s 281-yard performance helped keep the Chargers in the game and cut the lead to 28-26 at the half.
The Wildcats continued their onslaught in the third with the first of two Taeon Merchant touchdowns.
Godley responded on the next drive with his fourth touchdown run to cut the deficit to 34-32 at the end of the third.
Fulshear came back in the fourth quarter for the Chargers’ first lead of the game following Jax Medica’s second touchdown.
Angleton won the game in the final minute with Adrian Ewells’ third touchdown pass to Merchant to win 44-40.
Fulshear drops to 4-1, 2-1 while Angleton moves to 4-2, 3-1.
Fulshear and Angleton will be a part of Saturday’s double header at Traylor Stadium this Saturday.
The Chargers host Friendswood at 11 a.m. followed by Angleton’s game against Terry at 7 p.m.
BRAZOSPORT 21, NEEDVILLE 20
A late, gutsy call backfired for the Needville Blue Jays as Brazosport escaped with a 21-20 win on Friday night.
Running back Da’Shawn Burton scored a 10-yard touchdown run with 27 seconds left to give the Jays a chance to force overtime.
Instead, the Blue Jays elected to go for the win on an unsuccessful 2-point conversion.
Burton returned to his normal form after a disappointing performance last week, rushing for 134 yards.
Turnovers were an issue early on for the Blue Jays as Needville fumbled and threw an interception on its opening possessions.
The Exporters scored first on their second drive of the night with Randon Fontenette scoring on a 1-yard carry.
Needville tied the game at seven in the second quarter with a fourth down score from Kade Ramirez on an 8-yard catch from Diego Ochoa.
Jaireon Simmons blocked a punt and returned it for a 12-yard touchdown for the Blue Jays to give Needville its first lead.
Xavier Butler went on to have a dominant fourth quarter for the Exporters rushing for 29- and 70-yard scores in less than three minutes.
Butler finished with 163 yards.
The Jays fall to 3-3, 0-2, while the Exporters improve to 3-3, 1-1.
Needville travels to Navasota this Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
HUNTSVILLE 12, LAMAR CONSOLIDATED 7
The Lamar Consolidated Mustangs fell short in a defensive showdown against Huntsville on Friday night, 12-7.
Jawann Giddens scored first for the Hornets on a 15-yard rushing score to go up 6-0.
Simon Onyechi earned the only Mustang score with his 59-yard rushing touchdown, followed by an extra point to go up 7-6 at the half.
Giddens would be responsible for the second half’s only points with a 42-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
The Mustangs fall to 3-3, 1-1, while Huntsville improves to 2-4, 1-1.
The Randle Lions lost their fourth straight in a 38-22 shootout against Brenham on Friday night.
The Lions fell behind in the first half 24-0 before the offense cranked up.
Brenham quarterback Rylan Wooten threw for 94 yards and four touchdowns.
Two were caught by Reid Robinson and the others were caught by D. Neal Franklin and Ian Stelter.
Randle quarterback Leo Garza struggled against the Cub defense, passing for just 53 yards and tossing two interceptions.
Despite being the team’s leading receiver Cortney Brown, showcased more of his skills, amassing 83 passing yards and two touchdowns in the second half.
The two touchdowns were caught by DeMeco Harvey.
Chris Taylor also earned a rushing touchdown.
Randle is off this week and will next host Montgomery on Oct. 13.
