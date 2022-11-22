Fulshear advances to regional semis, beats Consol

COLLEGE STATION — The Fulshear Chargers were down in the fourth quarter after dropping a 19-point halftime lead to A&M Consolidated, but two late touchdowns saved the Chargers’ season and advanced them to the program’s first regional semifinals.
It was a wild ride for Head Coach Nick Codutti and his confident Chargers as the District 20-5A co-champs ended on top, 50-38.
“These kids instill confidence in themselves and it’s been awesome to see,” Codutti said. “We were losing in the fourth quarter after being up three scores and coming back makes me so proud of these guys.”
The packed house at Consol’s Tiger Stadium was stunned in the cold after watching the Chargers dominate the first half, 36-17.
The Chargers could not have started better as the offense completed an opening touchdown drive that lasted 8:40 to go up 8-0.
The game was tied 15 seconds later as Albert Garcia returned the following kickoff for a touchdown.
Fulshear quarterback Parker Williams and running back Davion Godley dominated the Tiger defense for the remainder of the half.
The Tigers suffered from porous play on defense and a shanked punt that put the Chargers on their 14-yard line.
Williams would find Tate Struble down the field for a 79-yard touchdown connection, followed by Godley scoring on the next drive.
The dynamic junior rusher, Godley, did not put on his usual numbers, only averaging 3.6 yards for his lowest rushing total of the season at 100 yards. However, he managed to find the endzone three times.
The Tigers managed to get in the red zone on the next drive, but Chance Bryant’s forced fumble backed the offense up for a short field goal attempt.
Mo Foketi connected on a 23-yard field goal to cut the lead down to 22-11.
The Charger offense continued to keep the Tigers guessing on defense as Williams connected on another deep ball to Jax Medica for a 43-yard score.
The Tigers attempted to keep it close with the first of four Keshun Thomas touchdowns on the ensuing drive.
Fulshear completed the nearly perfect first half with an incredible diving grab by Medica followed by an elusive Williams run to go up 36-17.
The third quarter was a near disaster for Fulshear as Consol went on a 21-0 run to take a 38-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Thomas led the Tiger offense down in the field in speedy fashion to cut the score to 36-24 in less than three minutes.
The Tigers made it a one-score game after the Chargers gave Consol a short field following an unsuccessful fake punt on their own 21-yard line.
The lead was erased with four minutes left in the third with Thomas’ fourth score of the game.
Codutti attributed the blown lead to self-inflicted errors.
“It wasn’t an adjustment but rather us getting behind the chains,” Codutti said. “Our philosophy is to always stay ahead of the chains and all of the sudden, we got into situations where it was tough for us. Our kids overcame the adversity though.”
Williams clutched up in the fourth quarter and converted two fourth downs on the go-ahead drive, including a fourth-and-14 pass to Medica and Godley scoring from three yards.
The Fulshear defense balanced the offense in the fourth quarter and did not allow a score in the final 12 minutes.
Bryant would again force a fumble on the Tigers’ potential go-ahead drive with Sheldon Rice recovering.
Seth Smith rumbled his way into the endzone to ice the game with 25 seconds left.
Medica felt great afterward to be a small part of what has been a magical season for Chargers Nation.
“Man, it wasn’t just for me but it was for the whole team because we are a family,” Medica said. “It’s great to be able to go off my senior year. We have the best coaches in America with the best staff and teammates and friends. We got a hell of a support group. It’s step three, baby.”
Fulshear advances to 11-1 and will meet Smithson Valley in the regional semifinals at Matador Stadium in Seguin.
Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. Friday.
