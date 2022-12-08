Friendswood edges Foster 62-53 in non-district match-up

RICHMOND — The visiting Friendswood Mustangs defeated the Foster Falcons 62-53 in Tuesday’s non-district match-up.
Foster struggled with poor shooting and ball control throughout the game, often missing multiple shots at the basket on consecutive treks down court or had their passes stolen. Friendswood also seemed to dominate beneath the basket on both offense and defense.
Foster and Friendswood were evenly matched in the first period of play Tuesday. The Falcons put 16 points on the board and the Mustangs scored 17.
Junior Jeremy Freeman led the scoring for the Falcons in the first period with two 3-point shots, followed by senior Braden Smith with four points. Senior Jaime Archelle also made a 3-point bucket and junior Christopher White contributed two points. Sophomore Daniel Humphrey scored two free throws.
The Falcons struggled to make baskets in the second period of play, scoring a mere five points while Friendswood put an additional 14 points on the board to lead 30-22 at the half.
Junior Bode Karunwi made one 3-point shot in the second period and Archelle made one 2-point basket.
The poor shooting in the second period of play would come back to haunt Foster in the fourth period.
The Falcons edged the Mustangs in scoring in the third period of play, adding 13 points to their side of the scoreboard while Friendswood put an additional 12 points on the board. Still, it was enough to give the Mustangs a comfortable 42-35 lead going into the final period of play.
White led the scoring for the Falcons in the third period with six points, followed by junior Joshua Larkin with a 3-pointer, senior Jace Jones with a basket and Karumwi with two free throws.
The Mustangs edged the Falcons in points scored in the final period of play, putting 20 points on the board while the Falcons put up 18. Still, the poor shooting in the second period of play was too much for Foster to make up in the final 8 minutes of play.
Earning those 18 points for the Falcons were Jones with seven, including one 3-point basket, Karuni and Archelle, both of whom contributed a 3-point shot, and White who was good for five points, which included three free throws.
The loss drops the Falcons’ season record to two wins and seven losses.
Foster’s district competition begins Dec. 20 with a game against Fort Bend Willowridge. The Falcons host Brazoswood Friday at 7 p.m. as a non-district tune-up before the Falcons open league play.
