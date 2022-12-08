 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Friendswood edges Foster 62-53 in non-district match-up

RICHMOND — The visiting Friendswood Mustangs defeated the Foster Falcons 62-53 in Tuesday’s non-district match-up.

Foster struggled with poor shooting and ball control throughout the game, often missing multiple shots at the basket on consecutive treks down court or had their passes stolen. Friendswood also seemed to dominate beneath the basket on both offense and defense.

Foster and Friendswood were evenly matched in the first period of play Tuesday. The Falcons put 16 points on the board and the Mustangs scored 17.

Junior Jeremy Freeman led the scoring for the Falcons in the first period with two 3-point shots, followed by senior Braden Smith with four points. Senior Jaime Archelle also made a 3-point bucket and junior Christopher White contributed two points. Sophomore Daniel Humphrey scored two free throws.

The Falcons struggled to make baskets in the second period of play, scoring a mere five points while Friendswood put an additional 14 points on the board to lead 30-22 at the half.

Junior Bode Karunwi made one 3-point shot in the second period and Archelle made one 2-point basket.

The poor shooting in the second period of play would come back to haunt Foster in the fourth period.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.