Foster's White named McDonald's All-American Games nominee

Foster’s Chancellor White was named a 2022 Southwest Nominee for the McDonald’s All American Games.
The selection committee announced Wednesday that White was among the more than 760 student-athletes chosen for consideration.
White is also one of 83 potentials from Texas — the nation’s leader in nominations.
The Foster senior is a four-year starter for the Falcons and has committed to play collegiate for Louisiana University.
White is averaing 29.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game, including no games this season under 26 points. He is shooting 47% from the field.
Chancellor leads his team in points (409), rebounds (119) and blocks (11).
The annual games feature the best high school basketball players from across the country, divided East and West.
Notable alumni include Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Candace Parker, LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal and many others.
Selections for the 45th annual games will be announced on Jan. 22 on ESPN’s NBA Today between 2-3 p.m.
If selected, White would be one of only 24 players selected to compete.
The boys’ game will be played inside Chicago’s Wintrust Arena and will air on ESPN on March 29 at 8 p.m.
Tompkins’ Brian “BB” Knight II was the only other nominee from Fort Bend County.
For more information, visit mcdaag.com.
