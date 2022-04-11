Foster's Tosch celebrates his 300th victory after Kempner sweep

RICHMOND — Mick Tosch’s 300th win as Foster’s head baseball coach came with minor headaches as his Falcons mauled the Kempner Cougars, 14-4, Saturday afternoon.
In his more than two decades of coaching, Tosch credited his father and his long lineage of players for getting him to this point.
“My dad was my high school coach and gave me the foundation for loving this game,” Tosch said. “It really does mean a lot to me, but I have had a lot of good guys and assistant coaches to get me to this point.”
Saturday’s game resembled much of what the Falcons had done to the Cougars on Friday. The same 14-4 score from the night before led to Saturday’s strong showing for the Foster bats.
Sam Hardcastle opened up the scoreboard with a three-run RBI double before the first out could be registered.
Trent Mathers added an RBI single, and a wild pitch brought Chase Batten in to put the Falcons up 5-0 after the first.
The Cougars earned a reprieve with a one-run homer from catcher Thomas Moss.
However, Kempner could not translate its momentum defensively as Cameron Franklin, Jackson Low, Batten and Mathers all earned RBIs to increase to a 10-1 lead after two.
Kempner refused to quit as Colton Green forced a walk to bring across Drew Walker in the fourth. Foster responded with another run from Franklin to bring the lead to 11-2.
Kempner continued to fight in the later innings as Nathan Jacobson hit an RBI single in the fifth.
But the Foster offense proved to be too strong as RBIs from Hunter Holchak, and Colton Biggs ended the game in the sixth.
Foster finished with 14 hits for the day — the Falcons’ third straight game with more than 10 hits and runs each.
Tosch feels confident going forward as the Falcons continue rolling at the plate.
“We have put together a lot of great bats and put the barrel right on the ball,” Tosch said. “We scored 14 runs without hitting a home run, so that’s awesome. We will take singles and doubles all day long and today was another fun one.”
Kempner Head Coach Eric Folkerts appreciated his team’s fight and looked forward to bouncing back following the Cougars’ bye week.
“It just snowballed on us today,” Folkerts said. “Foster did a great job putting the bat on the ball, and they made plays, and we just didn’t. I’m proud that our guys stuck in and battled through it, and their efforts showed.”
Foster drops Kempner to 11-9-1, 6-6 while the Falcons maintain first standing in District 24-5A at 15-8, 9-1.
The Falcons begin their two-game series with Hightower starting Tuesday at home at 7 p.m. Kempner enters its bye week and meets the Hurricanes on April 19.
