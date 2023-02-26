Foster Water Polo to be honored Thursday

RICHMOND - On Thursday, residents are invited to attend the championship ring ceremony for the state-champion Foster Lady Falcon Water Polo team.
The ceremony will be at 6 p.m. at the Foster High School baseball field.
The ceremony will coordinate with the Lamar Consolidated ISD Baseball and Softball Tournaments.
