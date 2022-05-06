Foster water polo seeks gold in final TISCA tournament

The 2022 state water polo tournament will be the 50th and final tournament hosted by the Texas Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association before water polo becomes a UIL-sponsored sport in the fall.
With one door closing and another opening, the Foster High School girls' water polo team hopes to make more history.
The Lady Falcons aim to win another state championship at the TISCA state tournament Friday and Saturday at the University of Houston Campus Rec and Wellness Center Natatorium.
The Lady Falcons won the program's lone state championship in 2019, and Foster couldn't defend that title until 2021 due to the pandemic.
The Foster girls came up short in 2021, but the Lady Falcons are primed to make another run at state in 2022.
Head coach Kassy Parker's squad had a strong run through the 2022 season. The Lady Falcons are 22-3 overall.
"The girls have had a lot of success this season," Parker said. They won their district, region and a large Houston area tournament (the Ben Garcia Memorial Tournament)."
Foster has a mix of youth and experience on the roster. The Lady Falcons have five total upperclassmen on the 13-man roster, but it also features six freshmen and two sophomores.
Senior Miranda Miller and junior Lola Trujillo will lead the way for Foster; both athletes were selected to the all-region first team.
Coach Parker's focus for state is playing together as a unit.
"I want them to continue to play as a team and to execute under pressure," Parker said. "If they can do that, I expect that they'll advance through the tournament successfully."
The Lady Falcons have grown leaps and bounds over the year, and a finish on the medal stand would be a perfect finish for coach Parker.
"I'm already proud of them, but I would be extra proud (if we medaled)," Parker said. "From our brand new athletes learning the sport to our girls who have dedicated many years to playing, everyone has worked really hard."
Foster will open the tournament against Jersey Village (18-5) and play against either Alamo Heights (15-3) or Denton Guyer (14-8) in their second match.
Success in the final TISCA tournament will quickly roll into the first UIL season this fall.
"It would be great momentum going into the UIL season, and it would hopefully inspire the next group of kids to get into the sport," Parker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.