Foster water polo preps for state

The Foster Falcons water polo teams are heading to San Antonio after winning the Region III Championship on Saturday.
The boys defeated Cypress Creek, 10-7, and Round Rock Westwood, 24-5 to advance while the girls beat Westwood 26-3 and Cypress Creek 11-6.
Lola Trujillo led the Westwood win with eight goals, followed by Dalia Kohn’s six, Kinley Niles’s three and Emma Wood’s two. Blair Covell, Kylie Delira, Isabella Salazar and Malea Tremaine scored once.
The Lady Falcons hope to continue its perfect season at 28-0 when they play the Region 1 champion Southlake Carroll (21-1).
The boys will follow with the Falcons playing undefeated Boerne Champion at 1:30 p.m. The state championship games will be at 4 p.m. for the girls and for the boys at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.