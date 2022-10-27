 Skip to main content
Foster water polo preps for state

Victor Maldonado raises the UIL Regional Championship trophy on Saturday after Foster won the title and qualified for state. The boys’ and girls’ teams will compete in the state semifinals at the Josh Davis Pool in San Antonio.

 File Photo by James Jack

The Foster Falcons water polo teams are heading to San Antonio after winning the Region III Championship on Saturday.

The boys defeated Cypress Creek, 10-7, and Round Rock Westwood, 24-5 to advance while the girls beat Westwood 26-3 and Cypress Creek 11-6.

Lola Trujillo led the Westwood win with eight goals, followed by Dalia Kohn’s six, Kinley Niles’s three and Emma Wood’s two. Blair Covell, Kylie Delira, Isabella Salazar and Malea Tremaine scored once.

The Lady Falcons hope to continue its perfect season at 28-0 when they play the Region 1 champion Southlake Carroll (21-1).

The boys will follow with the Falcons playing undefeated Boerne Champion at 1:30 p.m. The state championship games will be at 4 p.m. for the girls and for the boys at 6 p.m.

