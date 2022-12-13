 Skip to main content
Foster, Terry, Travis earn wins over weekend

TERRY 60, ALVIN 54

The Terry Rangers returned to the win column on Friday night after defeating Alvin 60-54.

The Rangers’ win was earned by big performances from Hillis Robertson IV, Daylen Morales and Sean Thompson.

Robertson led with 17 points, followed by Thompson’s 16 and Morales’s 15.

Terry will look to make it two in a row on Tuesday against Iowa Colony at 7:30 p.m.

FOSTER 65, BRAZOSWOOD 54

The Foster Falcons snapped a three-game losing streak on Friday with a 65-54 road win at Brazoswood.

