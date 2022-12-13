Foster, Terry, Travis earn wins over weekend

The Terry Rangers returned to the win column on Friday night after defeating Alvin 60-54.
The Rangers’ win was earned by big performances from Hillis Robertson IV, Daylen Morales and Sean Thompson.
Robertson led with 17 points, followed by Thompson’s 16 and Morales’s 15.
Terry will look to make it two in a row on Tuesday against Iowa Colony at 7:30 p.m.
The Foster Falcons snapped a three-game losing streak on Friday with a 65-54 road win at Brazoswood.
The Falcons got off to a fast start by winning the first quarter, 19-9.
Foster proceeded to a 38-28 halftime lead led by CJ White.
The junior led the Falcons with 12 points and nine rebounds.
The Falcons outscored the Buccaneers 27-26 to secure the win.
Senior Jace Jones was effective on defense by stealing three.
The Falcons improve to 3-7 and will host Cypress Lakes on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The Travis Tigers secured a 51-50 win against Clements to move to 2-1 in District 20-6A play on Friday.
Justin Mack had 11 points, five assists and two steals.
Austin Venable scored a team-leading 13 points in the win.
The Tigers have now won three of its last four to improve to 9-5.
LAMAR CONSOLIDATED AT THE ROYAL BROOKSHIRE TOURNAMENT
The Lamar Consolidated boys basketball team split play Thursday in the first two games of the Royal Brookshire Tournament.
In the first game, the Mustangs fell 50-35 to Iowa Colony before regrouping for a 59-44 win over Wharton. The win snaps Lamar’s four-game losing streak.
The Mustangs followed with a 43-38 loss to Spring Woods on Saturday to close the tournament.
Lamar will host Magnolia on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
It’s been a tough district start for George Ranch as the Longhorns suffered a 51-37 loss to rival Bush on Friday night.
Chidi Chiakwelu had another strong outing despite the loss.
Chiakwelu led the Longhorns with 15 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks.
EJ Howard scored 14 and Kurtis McNeill Jr. scored nine.
The Longhorns drop to 8-9, 0-3.
George Ranch played Hightower on Monday night and will host Dulles on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Randle Lions lost a close 47-44 game to Crosby on Friday night.
The Lions fell to 2-10 and traveled to Dulles on Monday night.
Randle is off until Dec. 20 when they host Kempner at 1 p.m.
ANGLETON 74, NEEDVILLE 55
A valiant effort was not enough for the Needville Blue Jays to upset the Angleton Wildcats.
Bohdan Zietz led with 13 points, followed by Gianni Pisano’s 12, Keilan Sweeny’s 10 and Caden Slater’s nine.
Sweeny also had 11 assists.
