Foster Tennis

Local school programs finished in the top 25 UIL Lone Star Cup standings, honoring best overall sports and academic programs in Texas.
The UIL Lone Star Cup is awarded annually to six high schools, one in each of the six UIL classifications (1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A), based on their team performance in district and state championships.
The winning schools in each classification will receive the UIL Lone Star Cup trophy and a $1,000 scholarship.
Standings include results from each school’s team tennis, cross country, marching band, military marching band, volleyball, robotics BEST, football, congress, spirit, swimming & diving, wrestling, mariachi, film, basketball, robotics FIRST, soccer, academics, one-act play, theatrical design, track & field, golf, tennis, softball and baseball.
Foster ranked No. 18 in 5A standings with 57 points following great seasons from its baseball, softball, band, soccer and wrestling.
The Falcon baseball squad secured its second-straight District 24-5A title and a trip to the Area round of the playoffs.
The Foster band also made a state trip in San Antonio after placing second in the Area E Finals.
Spencer Hornbeck and Dylan Marcheli dominated through District 24-5A to qualify for the 2022 UIL 5A Tennis State Championships.
On the court, the girls’ basketball team won the District 24-5A title and made it to the regional quarterbacks while the boys finished third in district and made the bi-district round of the playoffs.
The soccer field showcased a great run from the Falcons and Lady Falcons teams both going to the regional semifinals.
Foster’s Madison Canalas helped bring an individual and team Region III-5A State title back home on the wrestling mat.
Foster in the pool collectively won the boys 400-yard freestyle relay and the overall boys team score with 160 points.
Individually, Lola Trujillo won the girls 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke, Kyle Den Herder won the boys 100-yard butterfly, Benjamin Schwank won the 100-yard freestyle and Malea Tremaine won the 100-yard breaststroke.
Foster also split the District 24-5A title in cross country.
Ridge Point finished the highest among local schools, finishing 13th in 6A with 60 points.
The Panthers and Lady Panthers had stellar seasons in football, baseball, boys basketball, boys soccer, softball and track and field.
East Bernard cracked the top 25 in 3A with its 23rd ranked finish of 38 points.
The Brahmas had postseason appearances from their football, track and field, softball, girls basketball and baseball programs.
