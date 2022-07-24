 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Foster Tennis

  • 0
Foster Lady Soccer

The Foster Lady Falcon soccer team’s success helped catapult Foster into the 18th place in the 5A UIL Lone Star Cup.

Local school programs finished in the top 25 UIL Lone Star Cup standings, honoring best overall sports and academic programs in Texas.

The UIL Lone Star Cup is awarded annually to six high schools, one in each of the six UIL classifications (1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A), based on their team performance in district and state championships.

The winning schools in each classification will receive the UIL Lone Star Cup trophy and a $1,000 scholarship.

Standings include results from each school’s team tennis, cross country, marching band, military marching band, volleyball, robotics BEST, football, congress, spirit, swimming & diving, wrestling, mariachi, film, basketball, robotics FIRST, soccer, academics, one-act play, theatrical design, track & field, golf, tennis, softball and baseball.

Foster ranked No. 18 in 5A standings with 57 points following great seasons from its baseball, softball, band, soccer and wrestling.

The Falcon baseball squad secured its second-straight District 24-5A title and a trip to the Area round of the playoffs.

The Foster band also made a state trip in San Antonio after placing second in the Area E Finals.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.