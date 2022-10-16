Foster tees off in new golf season

The Foster golf season teed off in its first tournament of the year at The Wilderness Golf Course in Lake Jackson on Monday.
The reigning District 20-5A champions returned to action for the first time this season.
Bricen Finch led the Falcons shooting 79 in 18 holes.
Kade Barnes, Brady Emler, Trey Hartley, Ryan Pruszkowski, Luke Barber and Karsen Morgan helped the team finish with a team score of 352.
Head Coach Bob McConnell felt the team had a solid day on the course for a nice start to the new season.
“Our boys played some really good golf on Monday,” McConnell said. “It was our first tournament of the year and it was a challenging course with lots of opportunities for penalties. We played the type of golf we know we are capable of and we didn’t let adversity affect us. I’m very proud of our team’s collective effort.”
The Falcons will next play on Jan. 30 at Pecan Grove Country Club for the Falcon Invitational.
