 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Foster team

MONTGOMERY — Although no one from Foster or Fulshear qualified for state competition making it to the Region III-5A Tournament in Montgomery was considered a success by both schools.

The girls’ competition took place on Monday and Tuesday while the boys played Wednesday and Thursday at The Golf Club at Margaritaville Lake Resort.

The Lady Falcons finished in fifth-place with 745 (381-364) and the Lady Chargers placed ninth at 819 (402-417).

For Foster, Alana Bender finished 20th at 175, Ella Donovan finished 23rd at 177, Samantha Okono finished 37th at 198, Keira Weatherwax finished 39th at 201 and Brooke Helmcamp finished 42nd at 203.

Fulshear golfers Reilly Gabbard finished 29th with 184, Sarah Schulte finished 32nd with 191, Savanna Stehling finished 51st at 212, Michala Snow finished at 232 and Summer Donaway finished 70th at 261.

Individually, Morgan Madison posted 237 in singles competition.

In boys’ competition, Fulshear finished at 647 (321-326).

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.