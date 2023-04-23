Foster team

MONTGOMERY — Although no one from Foster or Fulshear qualified for state competition making it to the Region III-5A Tournament in Montgomery was considered a success by both schools.
The girls’ competition took place on Monday and Tuesday while the boys played Wednesday and Thursday at The Golf Club at Margaritaville Lake Resort.
The Lady Falcons finished in fifth-place with 745 (381-364) and the Lady Chargers placed ninth at 819 (402-417).
For Foster, Alana Bender finished 20th at 175, Ella Donovan finished 23rd at 177, Samantha Okono finished 37th at 198, Keira Weatherwax finished 39th at 201 and Brooke Helmcamp finished 42nd at 203.
Fulshear golfers Reilly Gabbard finished 29th with 184, Sarah Schulte finished 32nd with 191, Savanna Stehling finished 51st at 212, Michala Snow finished at 232 and Summer Donaway finished 70th at 261.
Individually, Morgan Madison posted 237 in singles competition.
In boys’ competition, Fulshear finished at 647 (321-326).
Eli Hanneken was the lowest Charger at 155, followed by Jace Parsell, Sailor Lyons at 163, Brayden Harrison at 168 and Grayson Moers at 186.
The Foster boys ended the tournament on a high note on Thursday after a rough Wednesday.
The Falcons ended day one at 368 before posting 342 in their second round on the course.
Bricen Finch shot 160, Trey Hartley shot 183, Brady Emler shot 183, Colby Hemenes shot 185 and Kade Barnes shot 189.
In the singles competition, Fulshear’s Thang Chau shot 191, while Foster’s Luke Barber shot 204.
Foster Head Coach Robert McConnell praised another regional trip for his team.
“One of our goals at the start of the season was to qualify for the regional golf tournament,” McConnell said. “We were able to achieve that again this year as well as win a district championship on the girls’ side. Our girls played particularly well this week and were able to post a season-best score on the final day at regionals. All of our kids played great and I’m really impressed with everything they’ve been able to accomplish this year.”
Fulshear Head Coach Chris Morse still awaits the Chargers’ first trip to state but with a young roster, postseason berths could become regular.
“It’s day-by-day but they got this experience,” Morse said. “We only had one senior and we have a bunch of young ones who are pushing for spots. I think we have a bunch of great kids who want to try out and get in on this success. We want to make history here and get to state and I think a lot of kids want to be a part of that. One of these days, we will hit that goal.”
