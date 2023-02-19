Foster stays unbeaten in district

FULSHEAR — The Lady Falcons’ dominant start in District 20-5A continued on Wednesday as Foster kept an early lead through its 3-1 win over Fulshear.
The heated Lamar Consolidated ISD rivalry was intense on the field and in the stands.
To silence the rowdy bunch early, Foster’s Kylie Reddell scored within the first five minutes to put the Lady Falcons up.
Foster Head Coach Sabrina Wilmot addressed her team about the importance of getting the early lead.
“Fulshear is always a tough team to play against and an even tougher place to play at, so walking away with a win is a huge bonus,” Wilmot said.
Like Foster, Fulshear came into Wednesday’s game with a 6-0 start in District 20-5A.
However, it was the Lady Falcons who kept their unbeaten status.
Kaleigh Lazenby scored next for Foster off a shot from nearly 40 yards out with 13 minutes left in the first.
Addie Zebold then scored with 29 minutes left in the game to give Foster a 3-0 lead.
Fulshear avoided the shutout with Lauren Pelletier’s penalty kick with 10 minutes remaining.
The goal was the first allowed by Foster in district play this season.
The Lady Falcons outshot the Lady Chargers 15-6 and had nine corner kicks compared to none from Fulshear.
Wilmot believes her Lady Falcons are playing at their peak following a tough start to the season.
“The start to the season has been a bit rocky because of some injuries but I feel like we’ve pushed through and had some girls step up and fill positions and do it quite successfully,” Wilmot said. “We’ve won 10 straight and hope to keep the momentum going starting the second round and into playoffs.”
Wilmot attributed the dominant start in district to her battle-tested team looking to make history.
“I have a competitive group who wants to keep the tradition of winning district championships,” Wilmot said. “We’ve won four in a row and are looking for number five. I also think the preseason schedule we played helped us prepare. We played mostly 6A teams which were scheduled purposely. We came into the district with a losing record but got much better playing against Tompkins, Cy Ranch, and Wakeland, who are 5A but are coming off a state championship season. Playing against those elite teams helped us prepare and we now know what to expect when we hit the playoffs.”
Foster improves to 7-0, 11-4 while Fulshear drops to 6-1, 8-7.
The Lady Chargers played Lamar Consolidated on Friday and will host Marshall on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
The Lady Falcons played at Randle on Friday and will meet Lamar on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
The Lady Lions won their second match in a row with a lopsided 8-2 win over Terry on Wednesday.
Gaby Cruz scored Terry’s goals.
Randle played Foster on Friday and will visit Fulshear on Tuesday.
Terry will search for its first district win of the season at Kempner on Tuesday.
Both matches are set for 7:15 p.m.
KEMPNER 3, LAMAR CONSOLIDATED 1
Ava Baley scored twice for the Lady Cougars in Kempner’s 3-1 win over Lamar Consolidated on Wednesday.
Cera Moreno also scored for Kempner.
Emily Ramos, Mariana Molina and Baley earned assists.
The Lady Mustangs were 3-4 in District 20-5A before meeting Fulshear for a Friday night match.
Lamar makes a short trip to Foster on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.