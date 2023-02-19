 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Foster stays unbeaten in district

Reddell celebrated

Foster’s Kylie Reddell is embraced by her teammates after scoring the opening goal of Wednesday’s match against Fulshear.

 Herald Photo By Nick Irene

FULSHEAR — The Lady Falcons’ dominant start in District 20-5A continued on Wednesday as Foster kept an early lead through its 3-1 win over Fulshear.

The heated Lamar Consolidated ISD rivalry was intense on the field and in the stands.

To silence the rowdy bunch early, Foster’s Kylie Reddell scored within the first five minutes to put the Lady Falcons up.

Foster Head Coach Sabrina Wilmot addressed her team about the importance of getting the early lead.

“Fulshear is always a tough team to play against and an even tougher place to play at, so walking away with a win is a huge bonus,” Wilmot said.

Like Foster, Fulshear came into Wednesday’s game with a 6-0 start in District 20-5A.

However, it was the Lady Falcons who kept their unbeaten status.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.