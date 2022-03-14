Foster starts spring break with a win over Fulshear

RICHMOND — The Fulshear High School baseball team is in their fifth varsity season as a program, and the Chargers are still seeking one thing: a win over Foster.
Fulshear held Foster to one hit on Monday afternoon at Falcon Field, but the Falcons struck a significant blow in District 24-5A with a 4-3 win.
“Today was a big win, especially after how last week transpired,” Foster head Mick Tosch said. “We had to cancel the game on Friday. We come out here on spring break and play.
“Fulshear is going to tough again tomorrow. These guys are good.”
Tosch’s squad made the most of three walks and an error to score three runs for Foster in the first inning. Jackson Low and Nicholas Johnson held Fulshear for two earned runs on six hits over seven innings.
“I tell them everyone: If we have an opportunity, take advantage of it,” Tosch said. “We’re trying to get guys on base and put pressure on the other team.
Fulshear will have to quickly shake off the loss with Tuesday’s second game of the two-game series. Monday’s game was initially scheduled for Friday but moved to the week after a cold front blew through the area.
“We just have to figure out a way,” Fulshear head coach Robb Jensen said. “I don’t know if it’s the mystic of Foster or something else.
“I don’t know what it is because we had opportunities today.
“We have to come out and throw strikes. Our freshman got a little wide-eyed and dropped the ball. That hurt us.
“In the final inning, we had our senior three-hole hitter with runners on the corners. In that situation, you have to come through.
“We didn’t, and it’s a tough loss, but we don’t have long to think about it. We have to come back tomorrow and play well.”
On Monday, the Chargers started quickly with Ty Powell leading off the game with a hit-by-pitch. Powell moved to second on a passed ball, and a wild pitch advanced him to third. A ground out to shortstop scored Powell.
The Falcons answered with walks to Coleman Biggs, Chase Batten and Hayden Holchak to load the bases with two outs. Cooper Schwank smacked a ball to center, but Powell could not snag the ball. Three runs scored on the play.
Fulshear continued to put runs on the board in the second inning. Gavin Waits and Noah Shipp led off the inning with singles. Stefano Ramos lifted a fly to center field to score a run.
The starting pitchers, Austin Vargas and Low, settled down over the next four innings.
The third and fourth inning saw only one base runner. Fulshear got two runners on base with a single by Schumann and a walk to Powell, but the Falcons whipped away the threat with a 6-4-3 double play.
Again, Fulshear had two runners on base with less than two outs in the sixth inning. Hudson Yarbrough and Waits each collected hits, but Low struck out two batters to end the inning.
Nicholas Johnson entered the game in the seventh after Low gave up a walk and a single to Schumann to get a runner on second base. Luke Guzzetta couldn’t get a bunt down to put two runners in scoring position before he ripped a line drive to center field for the first out.
Powell followed with a hit through the right side to score a run and put runners on the corners. The threat ended with another double play; Yarbrough hit a hard ground ball to second baseman Biggs, who flipped it to Sam Hardcastle, and the ball was quick to Schwank for the final out.
Waits was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Vargas allowed one hit over six innings, striking out 10 and walking three.
Low allowed two earned runs on six hits over six innings, striking out five and walking two. Cameron Franklin had the Falcons’ only hit.
