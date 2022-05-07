Foster shuts out Northside to advance to area round

High School Baseball; Foster Falcons v Hou Northside Panthers; Foster High School; Richmond, TX; May 6, 2022; Taormina Photography
RICHMOND — The Foster Falcons saw its season continue with a two-game sweep of Northside, winning game one 13-0 and game two 18-0.
Game one kept fans and the players waiting for nearly 90 minutes due to a lightning delay. However, the late start did not affect the Foster offense as the Falcons made quick work of the Panthers right before sunset.
Northside matched the bad weather with an array of mistakes that plagued the Panthers.
The road team finished with six errors as the Falcons scored 13 in the five-inning shutout in the series opener.
Sam Hardcastle led the Falcons with two RBIs, followed by scores from Coleman Biggs, Alex Burnell, Hayden Holchak and Walker Owens.
Jackson Low, Aaron Dase and Ryan McGrath combined for 12 Ks on the mound and allowed one hit.
Head Coach Mick Tosch thought his team came in a little flat to begin despite the lopsided affair.
“We made silly baserunning mistakes and lacked focus,” Tosch said. “We had an hour or so delay, so we just lost focus, but once we got going, we were good. We are dealing with a bunch of teenagers but when they got locked in, they did a good job.”
The Falcons began game two much as they did in game one with four runs in the opening inning.
Foster’s biggest highlight was two inside-the-park home runs from Holchak and Hardcastle in a 14-run second inning.
Hardcastle led again with five RBIs, followed by Cameron Franklin’s trio, Nick Johnson’s pairs and single runs from Biggs, Holchak, Low and Owens.
The Foster pitching was superb, with Chase Batten, Kyle Den Herder, and Caden Kubosh combining for a dozen strikeouts and just one hit.
Tosch feels his team is riding their most significant confidence wave of the season, heading into a showdown with the Barbers Hill and La Porte winner.
“The team we play next week will be tough either way, and we have to be focused and ready to play,” Tosch said. “These guys are playing with a lot of confidence right now and for a while. We are looking forward to it.”
The Falcons move on to 23-8.
