Foster shuts out Kempner, keeps pace with Angleton

The Foster Lady Falcons kept pace for the District 24-5A crown with a dominant 15-0 win over Kempner in less than three innings Tuesday night.
Head Coach Keely Shuler felt her Lady Falcons are playing their best during the latter part of the season.
Tuesday marked the team’s fifth straight victory and the third straight by 10 or more runs.
“For us to get hitting right away, since it usually takes us a while to get going and adjust at the plate, we got off rocking to begin,” Shuler said. “We have to stay focused even against the weaker teams and have to finish strong against Angleton. I think the entire team as a whole is playing their part very well and we have great camaraderie.”
The Foster bats picked apart Kempner early with a three-run blast from Ella McDowell in the first inning, hitting a car traveling on the street beyond the Lady Falcon Field fence.
Pitcher Sophie Brammer followed with a sac fly to go up 4-0 at the end of one.
Brammer also was on the mound and hurled a no-hitter in three innings and struck out nine.
The second inning saw RBIs from McDowell, Emily Naiver, Mickayla Tosch and a three-run homer from Brammer.
Morgan Gutierrez, Mikenna Stamper, Izzy Jacoby and Brammer all added runs in the third to end the game at 15-0.
The Falcons hit 11 times out of 20 at-bats with Tosch going two-for-two and Brammer finishing with a game-high five RBIs.
Kempner also finished with three errors.
Foster hopes to continue its hot streak against a struggling Hightower squad Thursday on the road at 6:30 p.m.
Foster still sits behind Angleton in the district standings by one game.
The Lady Falcons are 27-4, 11-1 while Angleton sits at 22-6, 13-0.
Foster and Angleton will meet in the season finale on April 22.
