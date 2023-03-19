Foster run-rules Kempner in 5

SUGAR LAND — The Lady Falcons continued their dominance through District 20-5A with a third-consecutive mercy ruling over Kempner in five innings on Wednesday.
Foster Assistant Coach Ashly Macek — who took over head coaching duties from Keely McGuire, who’s out on maternity leave — has stressed to her team in practice the importance of not leaving runners on base.
After leaving 11 in the March 7 game against Lamar Consolidated, Foster brought home 12 runs in the past three contests.
“We’ve emphasized to everyone to do their part when inside the box,” Macek said. “We don’t have a big team, so our girls have to produce in the batter’s box. We have really hammered in that we need to put the ball in play, not strand runners.”
It didn’t take long for the Foster bats to get hot as the Lady Falcons scored seven in the opening inning.
The Lady Falcons doubled the Lady Cougars in at-bats, 33-16.
Jessica Reyes led with three RBIs, followed by a pair from Ella McDowell and singles from Mickayla Tosch, Bailey Lechler, Jordan Tosch and Maddie Carter.
The pitching staff matched the offensive mastery allowing just one hit.
Madison King led with nine strikeouts in four innings and Emerson Lechler closed the fifth with a scoreless frame.
“Madison is a worker and she gets in there and it’s all business,” Macek said. “She is one of the toughest kids we have and we know what we are getting from her. We are super proud. We threw in our freshman at the time to get some reps and she did a good job.”
Foster improves to 4-0, 20-3 and drops Kempner to 2-2, 7-7.
The Lady Falcons will rest until Tuesday, when Foster hosts Terry at 6:30 p.m.
As the competition strengthens, Macek keeps her girls on their toes.
“We have big opponents coming up, so we have to make sure we don’t get complacent and not expect to run-rule every team,” Macek said. “We compete against every team we go against.”
The Lady Jays fell behind early and couldn’t come back in their 6-1 nondistrict loss to Weimar on Wednesday afternoon.
Needville struggled out of the box, allowing six runs in the first three innings.
Amron Elliott scored Needville’s only run in the seventh with a sacrifice grounder.
Jess Gregory was responsible for two of Needville’s four hits.
Bree Winkelman and Adrian Cantu earned the other hits.
The Lady Jays’ loss drops them to 4-0, 15-8 and snaps their four-game win streak.
Terry earned a bounce-back performance with a three-inning run rule against Marshall on Wednesday.
Makayla Hernandez led with three RBIs, followed by a pair from Bianca Hernandez and single RBIs from Olivia Gonzales, Sierra Perez, Idali Chapa and Kaylee Guerra.
Angie Sanchez pitched an eight-strikeout no-hitter in her limited action.
The Lady Rangers improve to 2-2, 13-8.
Terry moves on to play at Foster on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
