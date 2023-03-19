 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Foster run-rules Kempner in 5

Lechler

Foster’s Bailey Lechler secures a groundball and tags first base to earn an out in the second inning against Kempner on Wednesday

 Herald Photo By Nick Irene

SUGAR LAND — The Lady Falcons continued their dominance through District 20-5A with a third-consecutive mercy ruling over Kempner in five innings on Wednesday.

Foster Assistant Coach Ashly Macek — who took over head coaching duties from Keely McGuire, who’s out on maternity leave — has stressed to her team in practice the importance of not leaving runners on base.

After leaving 11 in the March 7 game against Lamar Consolidated, Foster brought home 12 runs in the past three contests.

“We’ve emphasized to everyone to do their part when inside the box,” Macek said. “We don’t have a big team, so our girls have to produce in the batter’s box. We have really hammered in that we need to put the ball in play, not strand runners.”

It didn’t take long for the Foster bats to get hot as the Lady Falcons scored seven in the opening inning.

The Lady Falcons doubled the Lady Cougars in at-bats, 33-16.

Jessica Reyes led with three RBIs, followed by a pair from Ella McDowell and singles from Mickayla Tosch, Bailey Lechler, Jordan Tosch and Maddie Carter.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.