Foster routs Magnolia; Oijaku breaks single-season TD record

ROSENBERG — The Foster Falcons needed a must-win performance on Thursday night and they delivered with a dominant 56-21 win against Magnolia.
The win also served as a historic night for Foster running back Ashton Oijaku.
The senior star eclipsed the high school’s single-season rushing touchdown record by rushing for four scores and 205 yards.
“Beyond blessed to break the school record for most rushing touchdowns in a season which was 22,” Oijaku said. “Thanking my teammates and coaches for putting me in the right position to get to this opportunity.”
Oijaku set the new mark at 25 touchdowns with one game to go.
Not to be undone, quarterback JT Fayard put together one of his finest performances on Senior Night, going 16-of-21 for 289 yards and four touchdowns (three passing and one rushing).
Fayard effectively used the deep ball with touchdown passes of 76-yards to Dylan Apponey, 28-yards to Jalen Austin and 12-yards to Mason Lidisky.
Apponey finished as the leading receiver with three catches for 101 yards, followed by Austin’s three for 57 yards.
Head Coach Shaun McDowell credited his senior class for its improvement following a disappointing 2021 season.
“This class has been through a lot,” McDowell said. “As juniors, they didn’t do well and we missed the playoffs for the first time since I’ve been here. To be sitting here now at 7-2, shows their work ethic and their ability to come together as a team; something I feel we didn’t have last year.”
Ahead of its finale against Fulshear next week, McDowell feels the team is in the right frame of mind heading into the monumental game.
“It was a dominant win for the fans here,” McDowell said. “We had seven straight drives with touchdowns so it doesn’t get more efficient than that. Defense played well. Magnolia gave us some trick stuff and other things we haven’t seen before, but we were able to grip down.”
The Foster defense also put together a stout performance amassing five sacks and an interception.
Ahmad Alchikhali and Christopher Gore each had two sacks, while Jayden Payne had one.
Addison Oijaku earned the Foster interception.
Foster improves to 7-2, 5-2 and moves into fourth place in the district standings.
The Falcons could move into at least a tie for third with a win against Fulshear next Thursday at Traylor Stadium at 7 p.m..
