 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Foster routs Magnolia; Oijaku breaks single-season TD record

Austin scoring deep

Foster’s Jalen Austin sprints past the Magnolia defender on his way to the end zone Thursday night at Traylor Stadium.

 Herald Photo by Scott Reese Willey

ROSENBERG — The Foster Falcons needed a must-win performance on Thursday night and they delivered with a dominant 56-21 win against Magnolia.

The win also served as a historic night for Foster running back Ashton Oijaku.

The senior star eclipsed the high school’s single-season rushing touchdown record by rushing for four scores and 205 yards.

“Beyond blessed to break the school record for most rushing touchdowns in a season which was 22,” Oijaku said. “Thanking my teammates and coaches for putting me in the right position to get to this opportunity.”

Oijaku set the new mark at 25 touchdowns with one game to go.

Not to be undone, quarterback JT Fayard put together one of his finest performances on Senior Night, going 16-of-21 for 289 yards and four touchdowns (three passing and one rushing).

Fayard effectively used the deep ball with touchdown passes of 76-yards to Dylan Apponey, 28-yards to Jalen Austin and 12-yards to Mason Lidisky.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.