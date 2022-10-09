Foster returns to form against winless Kempner

ROSENBERG — The Foster Falcons rebounded from last week’s first season loss with a dominant 45-0 victory over Kempner Thursday night.
The winless Cougars stood little chance against a revived Foster offense in the first half.
The Falcons were coming off their first season loss, a 12-7 upset loss against Magnolia West.
Foster had the benefit of bouncing back against a Kempner team searching for its first win since Oct. 6, 2021.
There was no slow start for Foster at a rowdy Traylor Stadium as quarterback JT Fayard was sharp behind center.
The senior signal-caller completed 17-of-27 for 256 yards and three touchdowns — two passing and one rushing.
Foster running back Ashton Oijaku had another impressive showing, rushing for 103 yards on 14 carries.
In the first half, Dylan Apponey and Jalen Austin were recipients of touchdown throws from Fayard.
Apponey was the leading receiver with five catches for 124 yards.
Kendal Stewart also had another stellar performance without scoring a touchdown.
Stewart caught six for 87 yards.
Foster Head Coach Shaun McDowell was pleased with his offense jumping to a 35-0 start.
“We got to be able to mix it up and keep defenses off track and if we can do that, good things will happen,” McDowell said.
The Foster defense wreaked havoc on Kempner’s struggling offense forcing three turnovers and four sacks.
Dimitrius Godley had two sacks, while Dillon Williams and Anthony Mosely had one each.
Austin and Micah Linzy-Williams had interceptions and Addison Oijaku recovered a fumble.
Despite the shutout win with nearly 400 yards of offense, McDowell was disappointed by how his Falcons played in the second half.
The Falcons slowed down in the second half, scoring 10 points.
“There is no such thing as a bad win but this was an ugly one,” McDowell said. “I felt at times we played well and sometimes we had a hangover from last week. It was a short week which I prefer but we still have a lot of things we have to work on. I think we got better in some aspects but were stagnant in others.”
Foster kicker Nicholas Lopez added a 31-yard field goal in the second half.
Kempner’s lone bright spot on offense was wide receiver Antonio Jacobs.
The senior wideout caught five passes for 66 yards.
Thursday night’s effort would not be enough to knock off Manvel next week, McDowell said.
“I didn’t think the energy levels were where they needed to be to become a championship football team,” McDowell said. “Our focus and attention to detail weren’t there. I’ll put that on myself and our coaches but the team too. It can be boring when it’s 35-0, but our focus and effort need to be up.”
The Mavericks have had the Falcons’ number the past two seasons and remain a fixture in the District 24-5A playoff mix.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Freedom Field in Rosharon.
Kempner will continue to seek its first win of 2022 when the Cougars host Magnolia on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Foster improves to 6-1, 4-1 while Kempner drops to 0-6, 0-4.
