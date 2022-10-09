 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot

Foster returns to form against winless Kempner

  • 0
Williams wrecking the Cougars

Foster’s Dillon Williams forces a strip-sack fumble during Thursday’s 45-0 win against Kempner.

ROSENBERG — The Foster Falcons rebounded from last week’s first season loss with a dominant 45-0 victory over Kempner Thursday night.

The winless Cougars stood little chance against a revived Foster offense in the first half.

The Falcons were coming off their first season loss, a 12-7 upset loss against Magnolia West.

Foster had the benefit of bouncing back against a Kempner team searching for its first win since Oct. 6, 2021.

There was no slow start for Foster at a rowdy Traylor Stadium as quarterback JT Fayard was sharp behind center.

The senior signal-caller completed 17-of-27 for 256 yards and three touchdowns — two passing and one rushing.

Foster running back Ashton Oijaku had another impressive showing, rushing for 103 yards on 14 carries.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.