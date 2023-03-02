Foster rallies to beat Clear Lake

RICHMOND — Foster overcame two deficits in Monday’s 6-5 win against 6A Clear Lake for a bounce-back win.
Head Coach Mick Tosch felt a comeback win like Monday’s is precisely what his young team needs to see early in the season.
“It shows us that we can come back,” Tosch said. “All of our games have been close so far, so that’s good for later. It shows the guys that ‘yes, we can come from behind and win in these close ballgames.’”
Clear Lake started the game hot by scoring two runs in the opening frame.
Foster responded in the bottom of the first with Jackson Low’s two-run RBI single. Coleman Biggs’s RBI single in the second staked the hosts to a 3-2 lead.
Biggs led Foster in hits with three of the Falcons’ 10.
The Falcons fell behind again with a two-run third inning by Clear Lake.
Foster would score three unanswered runs to lead 6-4 heading into the sixth inning.
Chase Batten and Micah Dean scored with RBI singles and Julio Cuotto brought a runner home with a sacrifice fly.
Clear Lake would attempt a rally with an RBI in the sixth but could not complete the comeback.
Reliever Aaron Dase earned the win while Low earned the save.
The come-from-behind win was not without its early season mishaps, as the Falcons had three errors and left many runners on base.
Tosch said that the Falcons hit for .217 with runners in scoring position and that must improve.
“We got to play cleaner defense and do a better job with runners in scoring position,” Tosch said. “We left 47 on base coming in and some more tonight. If we want to be more successful, we have to do better.”
The Falcons move to 3-3 and ready themselves for the Lamar Consolidated ISD Tournament beginning on Thursday.
Tosch believes this tournament’s slate of opponents offers a variety of obstacles.
“We got to play hard because we will have a tough go this weekend,” Tosch said. “Shadow Creek, Ridge Point, Tomball Memorial, Cy Ridge and Katy Taylor are all good opponents. We need to play five straight good games.”
