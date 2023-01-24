Foster places 2nd in THSWCA tourney

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS - The Lady Falcons were second-place finishers in the Texas High School Wrestling Coaches Association tournament this past weekend.
Head Coach Scott Kimball felt the Lady Falcons did a “fantastic job” as the first Lamar Consolidated ISD program to participate in this exclusive tournament.
“It was a lot of fun being on that stage and being able to show the state what we are made of,” Kimball said. “I don’t think anyone will underestimate us going forward.”
In round one, Foster defeated Fort Worth Benbrook 59-12.
Getting wins were Kera Akanga at 100 pounds, Jeannie Hawkins at 107 pounds, Mia Sands at 114 pounds, Madison Canales at 126 pounds, Jacey Kuntz at 138 pounds, MacKenna Mathews at 145 pounds, Jorie Kuntz at 152 pounds, Lydia Patterson at 165 pounds, Maame Antwi at 185 pounds and Jessica Oyarekhua at 235 pounds.
The quarterfinals featured another dominant showing for the Lady Falcons as they beat Amarillo Caprock, 54-17.
Hawkins, Canales, Jacey and Jorie Kuntz, Oyaekhua and Akanga won their matches via pin, while Zoe Lopez, Patterson and Antwi won via forfeit.
