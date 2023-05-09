 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Foster, Needville sweep their way to area

ANGLETON — The Falcons completed a two-game sweep of Galena Park in the bi-district round on Friday for Foster’s sixth-straight season with a playoff victory.

After stunning the Yellowjackets on Thursday 5-0, the Falcons took care of business on Friday at Angleton High School 12-3.

Two RBIs were earned by Micah Dean, Ridge Aventurado, and Hayden Holchak, while Jackson Low, Alex Burnell, Coleman Biggs, and Julio Cuotto collected single runs,

Cooper Schwank did not start on the mound but handled most of the innings, going five with three allowed runs and four Ks.

The Falcons advance to the area round to take on Barbers Hill.

Game one will be 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Kingwood High School, and game two will be Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Atascocita High School.

If needed, game three remains at Atascocita on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.