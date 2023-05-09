Foster, Needville sweep their way to area

ANGLETON — The Falcons completed a two-game sweep of Galena Park in the bi-district round on Friday for Foster’s sixth-straight season with a playoff victory.
After stunning the Yellowjackets on Thursday 5-0, the Falcons took care of business on Friday at Angleton High School 12-3.
Two RBIs were earned by Micah Dean, Ridge Aventurado, and Hayden Holchak, while Jackson Low, Alex Burnell, Coleman Biggs, and Julio Cuotto collected single runs,
Cooper Schwank did not start on the mound but handled most of the innings, going five with three allowed runs and four Ks.
The Falcons advance to the area round to take on Barbers Hill.
Game one will be 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Kingwood High School, and game two will be Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Atascocita High School.
If needed, game three remains at Atascocita on Saturday at 1 p.m.
SWEENY — The Needville Blue Jays finished a bi-district sweep of Sweeny Friday, with the Blue Jays ending game two 10-0 in five innings.
Kyson Vacek and Ryan Rodriguez hit a team-high three RBIs each; Kade Ramirez brought home two, and Brance Farrell got one RBI.
On the mound, Lee Guest allowed three hits in his 67-pitch performance.
The Jays move on to the area round to play Davenport in a best-of-three series beginning Thursday.
The Wolves eliminated La Vernia in the opening round, winning their series 2-1.
HOUSTON — Terry was three outs away from forcing a game three, but a seventh-inning rally in game two from Waltrip led to the Rangers’ elimination on Friday.
Game one on Friday afternoon ended quickly, with the Bulldogs dominating the first meeting, 10-0.
The Rangers couldn’t muster much offensively, with one hit in the ballgame.
Later that evening, the Rangers looked reinvigorated.
Terry’s Clayton Ohl had a great night in the pitcher’s circle throwing 6.1 innings with three hits, one run and seven strikeouts.
Andrew Hernandez’s sacrifice bunt in the sixth led to Terry needing three outs to force a rubber match.
Unfortunately for Terry, Max Santiago’s sac fly brought game two to extra innings.
Waltrip’s Niko Carreon’s two-run RBI single put the series to bed with a 4-2 win.
Terry concludes its season at 14-14-1.
KATY — The Longhorns’ season ended on Friday after a 10-0 defeat to Tompkins in game two of a best-of-three series in the bi-district.
The Falcons needed five innings in the one-hitter to eliminate George Ranch.
The Longhorns lost to the District 19-6A champs by a combined 22-3 in the two-game series loss.
George Ranch ends the 2023 season at 17-16-2.
