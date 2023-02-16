Foster, Needville strike early for big wins

RICHMOND - Foster’s dominance in District 20-5A continued on Saturday with a 10-goal shutout performance against Terry.
Foster scored seven goals in the first 40 minutes and three in the second half.
The Lady Falcons are now 6-0 in District 20-5A ahead of their Wednesday night clash at Fulshear.
Terry falls to 0-4 in the district and will play at Kempner on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.
NEEDVILLE - A six-goal performance in the first half led the Lady Jays to their second-straight shutout win on Monday.
Mia Guillen and Jayden Aguirre scored a pair of goals, while single goals were scored by Reyha Johnson, Jennifer Reyes and Maddie Watson.
Arianna Franco, Claire Ashburn, Julissa Perez, Watson, Aguirre and Guillen all earned assists.
Needville is now 5-1 and will host Brazosport on Saturday at noon.
SUGAR LAND - The Lady Chargers kept up with the Lady Falcons at 6-0 in district play with Saturday’s 2-0 win against Kempner.
Abby Mendoza and Aymee Membreno scored the Fulshear goals.
Kindsey Mann, Olivia Hernandez and Karrigan Donahoe earned assists.
Wednesday’s match between the two unbeaten rivals will determine who leads District 20-5A through the season’s midway point.
The Foster-Fulshear match begins at 7:15 p.m. at Fulshear.
LAMAR CONSOLIDATED 1, WILLOWRIDGE 1
HOUSTON - The Lady Mustangs won in penalty kicks against Willowridge on Saturday.
Lamar Consolidated scored first in the opening half but Willowridge tied the match in the second to send it to overtime.
The Lady Mustangs outlasted the Lady Eagles 3-2 in the shootout to win.
SUGAR LAND - The Longhorns won a 2-0 shutout against Clements on Tuesday.
George Ranch moves to 5-2-2 and will play at Austin on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
