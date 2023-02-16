 Skip to main content
Foster, Needville strike early for big wins

RICHMOND - Foster’s dominance in District 20-5A continued on Saturday with a 10-goal shutout performance against Terry.

Foster scored seven goals in the first 40 minutes and three in the second half.

The Lady Falcons are now 6-0 in District 20-5A ahead of their Wednesday night clash at Fulshear.

Terry falls to 0-4 in the district and will play at Kempner on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.

NEEDVILLE 7,

LA MARQUE 0

NEEDVILLE - A six-goal performance in the first half led the Lady Jays to their second-straight shutout win on Monday.

