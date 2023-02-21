Foster, Needville girls win; local boys stay strong

GIRLS NEEDVILLE 1, BRAZOSPORT 0 Needville outlasted Brazosport on Saturday to earn a 1-0 victory. Mia Guillen was the lone Lady Jay to score with Jayleen Aguirre assisting. Needville goalie Mikah Giles saved four in the shutout win. The Lady Jays moved to 6-1 in district before playing Stafford on Monday. Needville will next be home against Iowa Colony on Saturday at noon. FOSTER 9, RANDLE 1 A four-goal performance by Addie Zebold helped the Lady Falcons dominate the Lady Lions on Friday, 9-1. Other Foster goals were scored by Emily Weber, Danielle Sellier, Samantha Doherty, Jenia Garcia and Ceci Humble. The Lady Falcons remain first in District 20-5A at a perfect 12-0. Foster extended its district win streak to 20-straight dating back to last season. FULSHEAR 5, LAMAR CONSOLIDATED 0 The Lady Chargers rebounded from its their first district loss with a 5-0 shutout against Lamar Consolidated on Friday night. Fulshear improves to 7-1 while Lamar falls to 3-5 in District 20-5A. Fulshear hosts Marshall next and Lamar travels to Foster. Both matches start on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. AUSTIN 2, GEORGE RANCH 2 (PKs 4-3) The Longhorns could not earn the season sweep over Austin after losing the penalty kick shootout. Solae Young and Gabrielle De Jesus scored Austin goals in regulation. George Ranch drops to 5-2-2 and will host Travis on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. BOYS FOSTER 4, RANDLE 0 The Falcons completed the season sweep over Randle with a 4-0 shutout on Friday. The Lions were much improved in their second meeting with the Falcons after suffering an 8-0 loss to Foster on Jan. 18. The match remained tied through the first 29 minutes until Andres Gomez scored on a cross-shot for the Falcons’ first goal. Foster went into halftime with a 2-0 lead after Ruben Pulgar scored in the 37th minute. In the second half, Juan Leyva and Adnan Cilas scored for the Falcons to give Foster the win. Foster improved to 3-4-1 and snapped a three-match losing streak. The Falcons move on to play at Lamar Consolidated on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. Randle drops to 0-7 and will next play at Kempner on Friday at 7 p.m. FULSHEAR 4, LAMAR CONSOLIDATED 2 The Chargers defeated the Mustangs on Friday night 4-2. Fulshear moves to 6-1-1 and will host Marshall on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Lamar’s loss moves the Mustangs to 4-3-1. The Mustangs hope for a bounce-back performance when they host Foster on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. GEORGE RANCH 2, AUSTIN 1 Johnathan Kayizi scored twice in the Longhorns’ 2-1 victory against Austin on Friday night. Goalkeeper Gregor Jones only allowed one Austin goal and had 12 saves. George Ranch improves to 6-3-1. The Longhorns look to extend their four-match winning streak at Travis on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. NEEDVILLE 2, BRAZOSPORT 1 The Blue Jays’ go-ahead goal in the second half kept Needville atop District 21-4A on Saturday. The Jays moved to 6-0-1 in the district and played at Stafford on Monday. Needville will return home for a Saturday morning clash with Iowa Colony at 10. TERRY 6, WILLOWRIDGE 2 Terry extended its five-match winning streak on Friday with another dominant victory against Willowridge, 6-2. The Rangers’ win kept them in a three-way tie with Fulshear and Kempner at 6-1-1. Terry will host Kempner on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Nowotny, Ellie Paisley and Dillon took home bronze with a time of 3:34.20.
George Ranch’s Lille Sczech finished 13th in the girls’ 100 breaststroke in 1:04.28 in the 6A meet, while Emily Ford placed 15th in the girls’ 100 yard breaststroke, finishing in 1:04.81.
Randle’s Ethan Esparza made history for the Lions as the first swimmer in school history to compete at the state meet. Esparza placed 20th in the boys’ 100 backstroke with a time of 55.19.
The Foster boys amassed 72 points to finish 14th in state, while Fulshear placed 19th with 41 points.
“The boys’ team went from sitting at home for the state meet to bringing all three relays and four individuals to Austin,” Tomas said. “As a team they stepped up to earn a top 20 finish. I’m proud of what they’ve accomplished this year — winning district, taking all their relays to state, and improving so much in one season.
“They bought in to the team culture and had the best season in school history.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.