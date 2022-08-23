Foster, Needville and George Ranch impress in tournaments

The Foster Lady Falcons’ trip to Dickinson Tournament was a tale of two days as the team finished 4-2 after beginning with four straight shutouts.
Foster began the tournament on Thursday with three quick 2-0 wins over Alief Hastings, Angleton and Santa Fe.
The Lady Falcons opened with a Thursday morning win over Alief Hastings, 25-15 and 25-19.
Junior Jackie Onyechi had seven of the team’s 12 kills while Chloe Howard had four aces.
Brinleigh Davis added three aces and had a team-leading eight digs in the Foster sweep.
The Lady Falcons played their best match of the day against former district rival Angleton, 25-12 and 25-13.
Onyechi had nine kills followed by Brooke Barnes with seven.
Foster closed Thursday with a 2-0 victory against Santa Fe, 25-12 and 25-16.
Onyechi continued her strong showing with another 10 kills and three blocks.
Needville’s Thursday went 2-1 with wins against Port Neches-Groves and Hightower and a loss to Clear Brook.
The Lady Indians lost competitive sets to the Lady Jays 26-24 and 25-19.
Hailey Parker had eight kills, Morgan Moore had eight digs and Aubrey Chumchal and Sydney Merten had 12 assists each.
Needville followed with a commanding 25-15 and 25-16 performance against Hightower.
Parker led with seven kills.
Clear Brook ended Needville’s streak with a 2-0 sweep.
The Lady Wolverines won 25-18 and 25-17.
The Lady Falcons took the day off Friday and began Saturday with a fourth straight 2-0 sweep against Shadow Creek.
The set scores were 25-15 and 25-20.
Barnes had 10 of the 26 kills and Eden Fairfield had 15 digs.
Howard and Davis were crucial to the win with 20 assists between them.
The hot start was exhausted later in the afternoon with back-to-back 2-0 losses to Barbers Hill and Friendswood.
The Lady Eagles defeated the Lady Falcons, 25-14 and 25-21 in the sweep.
Foster ended the tournament with a 2-0 loss to Friendswood, 25-22 and 25-20.
The 4-2 run gives the Lady Falcons a 9-4 record as they prepare for a road game at Memorial on Tuesday.
Game is scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. start.
Needville lost to Santa Fe, 25-15 and 25-13 to begin its Saturday.
The Lady Jays closed the tournament with back-to-back wins over Pasadena and Brazoswood.
Needville beat Pasadena 25-16 and 27-25 thanks to Skylar Butler’s 14 digs.
Brazoswood tested Needville in the tournament finale but lost 2-1.
Needville took the first set 25-23, lost the second 25-16 and won the third 28-26.
Parker had 14 kills, Moore had 17 digs and Merten and Chumchal each had 14 assists.
Needville will host Industrial on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
George Ranch at the Aldine ISD Tournament
The Longhorns went on an 8-1 run in the Aldine ISD Tournament.
On Thursday, George Ranch won three sweeps over Nimitz, Legacy School of Sports Sciences and Humble.
The Longhorns beat Nimitz, 25-18 and 25-11.
Avery Ameen had the most kills with seven and Riley Steubing had 11 digs.
George Ranch followed with 25-10 and 25-9 wins over Legacy School of Sports Sciences.
Ameen had nine kills and Sarah Brotamonte had three aces in the dominant win.
Friday’s slate was another trio of sweeps against Mayde Creek, Eisenhower and Aldine.
George Ranch started with a commanding 25-9 and 25-10 sweep against Mayde Creek.
Sydney Bryant had five kills and London Finch had five blocks.
Madison Herrera had seven assists and Hailey Forshee had nine digs.
George Ranch kept the momentum going after allowing just 16 points against Eisenhower.
The Longhorns won the first set 25-9 and the second 25-7.
Bryant led with six kills while Forshee had seven aces.
George Ranch ended the day allowing 17 points in the two-set sweep of host Aldine.
Forshee had eight aces in the 25-8 and 25-9 blitzes of the Lady Mustangs.
Steubing had 11 digs and Marteena Subia had eight assists.
Kempner and Dayton were also swept by George Ranch on Saturday.
The Longhorns beat a competitive Kempner team, 25-21 and 25-18, thanks to Bryant’s 13 kills.
Finch blocked six, Steubing had 21 digs and Herrera had 14 assists.
George Ranch had 25-20 and 25-17 margins against Dayton after the Kempner game.
Bryant led with nine kills and Herrera had 15 assists.
Conroe ended George Ranch’s 10-match win streak with a 2-0 win to close the tournament.
The Lady Tigers won the sets, 25-14 and 25-17.
