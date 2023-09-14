Foster maintains edge against Lamar

RICHMOND — Foster continued its dominance over Lamar Consolidated in volleyball with Tuesday’s fourth consecutive sweep of the Lady Mustangs, 25-9, 25-11, 25-18.
Despite both squads being playoff contenders in District 20-5A for the past two seasons, the Lady Falcons separated themselves from the pack with a commanding victory over the Lady Mustangs. Foster head coach, Morgan Hunter, has been victorious in every matchup against the Lady Mustangs since 2015.
“We just have more offensive weapons than they do,” Hunter said. “I do love Lamar’s school spirit they have at all levels throughout the game, so we know we have to come mentally prepared and ready to play. We work to take care of business in any game we are in.”
Foster’s dominance was evident early in the first set as the Lady Falcons surged to an 11-2 lead. Jackie Onyechi and Brooke Barnes displayed their offensive prowess with multiple spikes that exploited openings in the Lamar defense.
“We ran three different lineups and found out what works best for us for all scenarios,” Hunter said. “We are working on speeding up our offense and that’s what our strategy gears around.”
The third set started evenly as the Lady Mustangs competed, narrowing the lead to 14-12. However, the Lady Falcons finished strong with an 11-6 run to complete the sweep with a 25-18 win in set three. Onyechi led Foster in kills with nine, followed by Barnes and Julia Archelle with eight each.
Foster’s Kate Henderson contributed five kills, while Skyla Riedel, Reagan Knipling and Emerson Lechler each had three kills. Elise Bristol and Hadley Holchak each scored one kill. Eden Fairfield and Barnes recorded two of the team’s seven aces. Brinleigh Davis also had a strong night with 25 of the Lady Falcons’ 36 assists.
