 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Foster loss in 5; East Bernard knocks off Needville

Lechler

Foster senior Bailey Lechler gets low on the hardwood for a dig during the first set of the Lady Falcons’ five-set match against St. John’s at Foster High School on Wednesday.

 Herald Photo By Nick Irene

RICHMOND—Foster’s rally fell short of a complete comeback against St. John’s School in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss.

The Lady Falcons fought a valiant effort against a Lady Mavericks program coming off a 34-win season a year ago.

Foster was swept in last year’s meeting with the Houston private school, and Tuesday’s match was heading toward a similar outcome.

Although Foster began the first set with a back-and-forth exchange that saw the lead flip-flop five times, St. John’s pulled away with a 25-19 victory.

The Lady Mavericks closed the set tied at 17 with six-straight points during an 8-2 run to go up 1-0 early on.

The second set saw Foster’s offense, led by Jackie Onyechi, storm out to a 19-13 lead against St. John’s.

The Lady Mavericks would again punch back, bringing the lead down to two.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.