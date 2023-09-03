Foster loss in 5; East Bernard knocks off Needville

RICHMOND—Foster’s rally fell short of a complete comeback against St. John’s School in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss.
The Lady Falcons fought a valiant effort against a Lady Mavericks program coming off a 34-win season a year ago.
Foster was swept in last year’s meeting with the Houston private school, and Tuesday’s match was heading toward a similar outcome.
Although Foster began the first set with a back-and-forth exchange that saw the lead flip-flop five times, St. John’s pulled away with a 25-19 victory.
The Lady Mavericks closed the set tied at 17 with six-straight points during an 8-2 run to go up 1-0 early on.
The second set saw Foster’s offense, led by Jackie Onyechi, storm out to a 19-13 lead against St. John’s.
The Lady Mavericks would again punch back, bringing the lead down to two.
However, Foster finished the set and evened the match with a 25-22 score in the second frame.
The Lady Mavericks dominated the third set as St. John’s did not surrender the lead during its 25-17 win in the third set.
With defeat 25 points away, Foster fought tooth and nail with St. John’s in a fourth set that reached multiple extra serves.
Both teams battled against one another toward a 23-23 tie.
Foster ultimately got the better of St. John’s to force a fifth set, 30-28.
St. John’s opened the deciding set with an 11-5 lead, but Foster refused to back down and brought the lead down to one.
The Lady Mavericks then found gaps in the Foster defense and walked away with the 3-2 victory after a 15-11 win in the fifth set.
Foster head coach Morgan Hunter said the Lady Falcons struggled to adjust for the first sets but defensively got stronger as the match progressed.
“Getting the opportunity to play a five-set match in preseason is definitely some thing that you want to practice and get the opportunity to put the girls in,” Hunter said. “We will reflect on last nights game in hopes that the next time we play a five set match we are the team that comes out on top.”
Onyechi led with 17 kills, followed by Reagan Knipling with 10 kills. Julia Archelle contributed nine kills, while Brooke Barnes and Kate Henderson scored three, and single points came from Hadley Holchak, Bailey Lechler, and Brinleigh Davis.
Eden Fairfield recorded two aces, while Davis and Holchak earned one each.
Defensively, Onyechi and Archelle led with three blocks, while Knipling, Barnes, and Davis contributed.
Foster moves to 18-5 but is amid a three-match losing streak.
The Lady Falcons played Needville on Friday, hoping to snap the skid before traveling to Friendswood on Tuesday.
The first serve is set for 6:30 p.m.
Foster will begin District 20-5A play on Sept. 8 against Randle.
EAST BERNARD 3, NEEDVILLE 1
The Lady Jays faced adversity in their encounter against East Bernard on Tuesday, surrendering three out of four sets.
Although Needville secured a 25-21 victory in the initial set, they conceded the following three sets to East Bernard.
The Brahmarettes, who qualified for the 3A state tournament last year, secured successive sets with scores of 25-13, 25-19, and 25-23.
Needville sophomore Avery Polak led with an impressive performance of 16 kills and two blocks.
Also recording kills were junior Claire Todd (8), sophomore Ava Search (7), freshman Sophia Zeitz (4), junior Jessalyn Gregory (3), senior Aubrey Chumchal (3), senior Hannah Shelton (2) and senior Jadeyn Ayers (1).
Senior Lady Jay Skylar Butler recorded a team-best 25 digs, while senior Aubrey Chumchal contributed 29 assists.
The Lady Jays’ record now stands at 17-7, whereas the Brahmarettes hold a 13-8 standing.
East Bernard is scheduled to host Fulshear on Tuesday at 7 p.m., while Needville aimed to break a three-match losing streak at Foster on Friday.
The Lady Jays will next be in action on Tuesday for a home match against District 25-3A representative Hallettsville.
