Foster, Lamar Consolidated, Fulshear and Terry qualify for regionals

Four schools and six programs from Lamar Consolidated ISD are regional bound following the District 20-5A cross country meet at Jones Creek Ranch Park Tuesday.
It was a great day of running for Lamar Consolidated ISD as Foster boys and girls, Fulshear boys and girls, the Terry girls and the Lamar boys qualified for the regional meet in Huntsville on Oct. 24.
As a team, Foster boys qualified by dominating the competition with a score of 29. Fulshear followed with 45, then Lamar at 83 to be in the top three and qualify.
The Foster boys ran a season-best with Grant Currier winning the district title at 16:37.6.
Foster took the rest of the podium with Will Davis finishing second at 16:41.9 and Brady Lamothe third at 16:48.6.
Here are the rest of the regional qualifiers. The top 10 finishers qualify individually for the regional meet.
4. Ibrahim Dawalbeit, Fulshear, 17:01.9; 5. Tyler Browning, Fulshear, 17:03.4; 6. Grant Simnacher, Lamar Consolidated, 17:16.0; 7. Hillis Roberson IV, Terry, 17:46.7; 8. Michael Perez, Terry, 17:47.0; 9. Jeremiah Moynihan, Fulshear, 17:58.0; 10. Caleb Anthony, Foster, 18:03.9.
Foster also won the girls team race with a score of 28, followed by Fulshear in second place with 71 and Terry in third with 81.
Foster Head Coach Courtney Repka credited her team’s continued success to individual efforts.
“It feels great to be 4x consecutive district champs,” Repka said. “We had some kids step up yesterday when they needed to. We still have some work to do to get us where we want to be at regionals. And I think that hard work will pay off for us.”
Fulshear’s Aspen Boyd took first in the race at 19:36.3 followed by Terry’s Alicia Martinez in second at 19.39.6 and Foster’s Grace Gholson crossing third at 20:05.7.
The rest of the top 10 regional qualifiers were the following.
4. Kaitlyn Walsh, Foster, 20:12.6; 5. Mickayla Tosch, Foster, 20:37.3; 6. Jordan Tosch, Foster, 20:58.3; 7. Natalie Trevino, Lamar, 21:10.6; 8 Charley Holt, Foster, 21:20.2, 9. Elizabeth Werts, Kempner, 21:43.2; 10. Betsy Hernandez, Terry, 21:50.0.
Randle also competed in its first varsity district meet with all three runners finishing in the top 20.
Norman Gilmore finished in 17th in the boys’ race. Kayli Martin finished 17th and Liliana Diaz 20th in the girls’ race.
Terry’s coaches, Alicia Cruse and Rudy Garza Vela, were pleased by their Rangers’ improvement.
“Our athletes have put in a tremendous amount of work this season,” Cruse said. “They have exuded grit and an unmatched desire to never give up, to show up when others would not. We could not have prayed for a better group of kids, and we look forward to seeing them run their race at regionals.”
