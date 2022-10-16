 Skip to main content
Foster, Lamar Consolidated, Fulshear and Terry qualify for regionals

Currier crosses first

Foster’s Grant Currier crosses the finish line first during Tuesday morning’s 20-5A District cross country meet.

 Herald Photo By Nick Irene

Four schools and six programs from Lamar Consolidated ISD are regional bound following the District 20-5A cross country meet at Jones Creek Ranch Park Tuesday.

It was a great day of running for Lamar Consolidated ISD as Foster boys and girls, Fulshear boys and girls, the Terry girls and the Lamar boys qualified for the regional meet in Huntsville on Oct. 24.

As a team, Foster boys qualified by dominating the competition with a score of 29. Fulshear followed with 45, then Lamar at 83 to be in the top three and qualify.

The Foster boys ran a season-best with Grant Currier winning the district title at 16:37.6.

Foster took the rest of the podium with Will Davis finishing second at 16:41.9 and Brady Lamothe third at 16:48.6.

Here are the rest of the regional qualifiers. The top 10 finishers qualify individually for the regional meet.

4. Ibrahim Dawalbeit, Fulshear, 17:01.9; 5. Tyler Browning, Fulshear, 17:03.4; 6. Grant Simnacher, Lamar Consolidated, 17:16.0; 7. Hillis Roberson IV, Terry, 17:46.7; 8. Michael Perez, Terry, 17:47.0; 9. Jeremiah Moynihan, Fulshear, 17:58.0; 10. Caleb Anthony, Foster, 18:03.9.

