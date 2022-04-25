Foster, Kempner tennis stars take a swing at state

After a long tennis season, three players from District 24-5A hope to play a handful of additional matches Tuesday and Wednesday in San Antonio for the 2022 UIL 5A Tennis State Championships.
Foster seniors Spencer Hornbeck and Dylan Marcheli along with Kempner freshman Noey Do have blazed their own paths to earn an opportunity to make history to play against Texas’ best 5A players at the Northside Tennis Center in Helotes, Texas.
Freshman phenom
Do started playing tennis when he was seven years old and he quickly found his passion for the sport.
“When I started playing tennis, I never thought I could be this good,” Do said. “But when I turned the age of 10, I really started to get into it.”
Three years later, Do had already built up enough confidence to dream of making an impact at the high school level.
“At 13, I realized I have the strength and ability to do it,” Do said. “I put my mind to the game and I hoped I’d be the best I could be.”
Do’s confidence has led to an undefeated run through the Cougars’ spring tennis schedule that included the Alief ISD, Lamar Consolidated ISD, Katy ISD and FBISD’s Lone Star tournaments.
The freshman hasn’t felt push thus far through district and regional play.
“The scores weren’t that difficult, but each match tested my mindset for the game,” Do said. “It was great to be able to show my abilities and make my school proud.”
He lost six games total between singles and doubles during the fall, and he dropped only eight total games at the regionals tournament.
Do is a special talent that Kempner head tennis coach Paul Alexander has been waiting for.
“It is the first time I’ve had anyone like him,” Kempner head tennis coach Paul Alexander said. “I’ve been waiting 15 years and he walked through the door and I didn’t even know it.”
Alexander has watched Do grow into one of the top boys singles players in Texas.
“He had a couple of games that were tight (at regionals),” Alexander said. “He lost four games at the Katy tournament, that is the most he’s lost so far.
“Everyone that he’s played this postseason is pretty good, but Noey is incredible. We’ll see what the competition is like at state, I don’t know.
“According to (Universal Tennis Rating), he’s probably the top player coming into the tournament. They are always good player at state.
“I’m sure he’ll be pushed, but I’ve never seen him loose a set.”
The Kempner freshman will open the 2022 spring tournament with a match against Lubbock’s Andrew Azatian before playing either Lebanon Trail’s Nathan Tserng or McAllen Memorial’s Agustin Salazar if he wins in Round 1.
Do wants to go out there and win a gold medal in his first trip to the state tournament.
“I do want that gold medal,” Do said. “I’m going to try to focus on every point, every game and every match to try to get that.”
Falcons fly together
The Foster High School tennis team returns to the state tournament for the first time in over decade with Spencer Hornbeck and Dylan Marcheli in boys’ doubles.
Hornbeck and Marcheli were the 24-5A champions and finished second at the regional tournament to Ted Gershon/Rishi Rajesh of Austin LASA.
It has been a fun ride for Foster head coach Arron Ario.
“This is incredible, I’m just as happy and excited as they are,” Ario said. “This is my first trip to state as a coach, and I couldn’t be prouder of them.
“These are two of the finest young men that I’ve ever coached.
Coach Ario admired the effort put in by the Falcons’ duo and their willingness to play together after some early hesitation about the set up.
“They truly put together the hard work to get to this point,” Ario said. “They have the willingness to work together, because they both want to play singles. Every tennis player wants to play singles.
“They were willing to make it work, and we’re here now. We’re going to state.”
The Falcons duo battled through a tough regional bracket to the next step to state.
“It’s very different,” Marcheli said. “We’ve never been this far and it’s a pretty big deal.
“We’ve worked really hard all year. We did well at district, but we normally lose at regionals.
“This is a big step for us to make it to state.”
The hardest step was winning a playback directly after the Falcons lost the regional championship match for a chance to play at state. But Hornbeck and Marcheli were confident they could get the job done.
“It was tough coming off the loss to (Austin Liberal Arts and Science Academy),” Hornbeck said. “We had won more games, but lost the match. It was tough. We both knew the job wasn’t finished and we wanted to take care of business.”
The play-back win is a moment that neither player will forget.
“It was awesome,” Hornbeck said. “That whole second set in the playback, we were thinking about state. Once we won that final point, we started streaming and yelling ‘let’s go.’”
The Foster boys will open the tournament against Dallas Highland Park’s Ray Saalfield/Carl Newell in the opening round with hopes of playing Lubbock’s Drayton Stanfield/Harrison Bennett or McAllen Memorial’s Diego Salvo/Ishaan Ramchandani in Round 2.
“We’ve practiced hard this week and we mentally preparing for play on of the best teams in the first round,” Marcheli said. “If can get through that first match, we should do pretty good.”
Hornbeck and Marcheli both had the same goal for state.
“We want to win,” Marcheli said. “Yeah, we want to win it all,” Hornbeck added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.