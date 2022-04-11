Foster, Kempner split 24-5A spring tennis titles

The nine teams took advantage off the new courts at Randle High School in Richmond for the District 24-5A spring tennis championships last month. The Foster girls and Kempner boys split the team titles.
Foster’s Elizabeth Ocana and Tanner Wilson won the mixed doubles over Fulshear’s Emma Horvath and Reed Kelly. Foster’s Tabitha Webster and Max Malinak earned the bronze medals.
In boys doubles, Foster’s Spencer Hornbeck and Dylan Marcheli won the gold medals. Angleton’s Lawson Archie and Luke Boone were second and Kempner’s Gilbert Tran and Louis Bui were third.
Angleton’s Hanna Gubbard and London Whitney won the girls’ doubles title. Terry’s Hanna Ortega and Gabby Ramirez earned a spot at regionals with a second-place finish and Foster’s duo Kara Vongphakdy and Isabel Nguyen were third.
In the boys’ singles, Noey Do won the district championship. Teammate Clark Baird was second and Marshall’s Jovani Ortuno was third.
Foster’s Andrea Delgado repeated as the girls’ single champion. Lamar Consolidated’s Idara Akpaffiong earned a spot at regionals with a second-place finish and Fulshear’s Merrick Marsh was third.
The Region III-5A championships will take place in Willis at the Blythe Calfee Tennis Center later this week.
