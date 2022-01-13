Foster handles Lamar for 3rd straight win

Chancellor White’s 30 point performance helped the Foster Falcons cruise past Lamar Consolidated Tuesday night for the team’s third straight district win. 66-54.
The first quarter saw both teams struggle to find the basket as the Falcons led 11-10.
The Foster offense began cooking in the second quarter, led by White’s 13 points in the quarter. Defense rewarded the offense by only allowing nine points in the frame.
Foster Head Coach Rueben Fatheree was thrilled to come away with the road victory but expects better starts heading forward.
“We got to come out more focused in the beginning,” Fatheree said. “It’s good to be in the position we are in but we can not be satisfied with this. We can celebrate tonight but it’s on to the next one.”
Lamar would attempt to rally in the second half, trimming a 15-point deficit to five on two occasions. However, the Mustangs were unable to finish and the Falcons pulled away.
Sophomore Karunwi Olabode was sharp in the second half, drilling three long balls in the third quarter to keep the Mustangs at bay.
Olabode’s 18 points gave Fatheree confidence that he can rely on other players besides White.
“It’s huge if they can make some noise and secure a playoff spot,” Fatheree said. “I’m happy to have ‘Bode back. He was coming off a broken finger and it’s nice to see him find a rhythm. Anytime I can get him in, I’m happy to get him.”
Dylan Garrett and Rayshawn Glover-Mayberry tried to keep the Mustang offense competitive, combining for 28 points.
Jameil Robinson added 13 for Mustangs.
Lamar Consolidated Head Coach Dale Turner proclaims mental errors are the cause for the three-game skid.
“We had a lot of failure to pay attention to details,” Turner said. “All of the things that happened were a part of the game plan but we had issues. We get it in practice but in the game, we’ve had mind blocks. It’s the simple stuff, not real big things. We keep letting ourselves down.”
The Falcons won their third in a row and sit at 10-7, 5-2 with a third-place standing in District 24-5A.
Foster hopes to continue its momentum by avenging the Nov. 30 loss to Fulshear. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Foster.
The Mustangs now drop to 9-12, 1-6 and are eighth in District 24-5A. Lamar faces a must-win at Kempner Friday at 7 p.m.
