Foster grad takes over the ring

Oday Bara

Father Oday, AKA Oday Bara, poses with one-half of the New Texas Pro Tag Team Championships during his first reign as champion. Bara and his partner Brother Tracey won the belts on Aug. 27, 2022. Bara graduated high school from Foster.

HOUSTON — Oday Bara was uncertain if his wrestling dreams would ever come true, but for this Foster High School graduate, the dream is just beginning as the three-time tag team champion.

Known by his wrestling persona, Father Oday, Bara is the inspirational leader and mouthpiece of The 8th Day faction in the Texas independent scene.

Before adopting the wrestling identity, he was simply Oday Bara, a child of Jordanian-born immigrants who settled in Houston in the 1990s.

The family later relocated to Richmond, where the diverse population of Fort Bend County facilitated their assimilation.

“I have had a lot of memories, friends and family here,” Bara said. “It’s a very big part of my life. I am very proud of my heritage and culture and growing up in such a loving household and diverse community. I grew up with many people of Arabic descent, so it was easy to accumulate here. This is my home.”

While growing up in Richmond, Bara and his brother would clandestinely navigate their parents’ house in search of television so they could watch Monday Night Raw, despite their parents’ disapproval.

During visits to Jordan to see relatives, Bara and his brother would eagerly await the Thursday night reruns at 2 a.m. to catch the two-hour program.

