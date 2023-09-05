 Skip to main content
Foster goes 0-2 after rough 1st half against FB Travis

ROSENBERG — Travis lost to Foster 50-7 last year, but on Thursday night, the Tigers were victorious with a 42-20 win against the Falcons at Guy K. Traylor Stadium.

Coming off a hard-fought loss to George Ranch last Friday, Foster head coach Shane Hanks looked forward to a short week after a strong week of practice.

However, those efforts did not translate onto the field.

“I felt like we had three good days of practice and our kids responded well, but it was just one of those games where things just got away from us and it snowballed,” Hanks said.

The Falcons committed too many mistakes in the first half, resulting in a 35-6 halftime score.

Foster had an opportunity to take an early lead in the first quarter following a high snap on a Travis punt, which set the Falcons up on the visitors’ 20-yard line.

However, the Falcon offense struggled to find a rhythm and ultimately went three-and-out.

