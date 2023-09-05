Foster goes 0-2 after rough 1st half against FB Travis

ROSENBERG — Travis lost to Foster 50-7 last year, but on Thursday night, the Tigers were victorious with a 42-20 win against the Falcons at Guy K. Traylor Stadium.
Coming off a hard-fought loss to George Ranch last Friday, Foster head coach Shane Hanks looked forward to a short week after a strong week of practice.
However, those efforts did not translate onto the field.
“I felt like we had three good days of practice and our kids responded well, but it was just one of those games where things just got away from us and it snowballed,” Hanks said.
The Falcons committed too many mistakes in the first half, resulting in a 35-6 halftime score.
Foster had an opportunity to take an early lead in the first quarter following a high snap on a Travis punt, which set the Falcons up on the visitors’ 20-yard line.
However, the Falcon offense struggled to find a rhythm and ultimately went three-and-out.
Nicholas Lopez’s field goal attempt was blocked by Travis, squandering the opportunity.
This led to Travis taking the lead with a 10-play, 80-yard drive capped off by a rushing touchdown by Ayodeji Akinrinmade.
Foster tied the game at six following the first of two interceptions by Avery Milligan.
Milligan intercepted Travis quarterback Brett Garcia an out-route near the Tiger sideline and took to the house for a pick-six.
The tie was short-lived as Nifemi Rufai burst out on a 70-yard dash to the endzone, giving Travis a 12-6 advantage.
In his second start, Foster quarterback Garrett Barham’s performance took a step back from his debut last week at Longhorn Field as the sophomore threw two costly interceptions in the first half.
As the offense struggled, the special teams also had a tough night.
Foster had multiple snaps that sailed over the head of punter Nick Cardenas and also muffed a pooch kickoff during the first quarter, leading to scoring drives by Travis.
Garcia connected with a 10-yard scoring throw to Jackson Farr and a 21-yard touchdown toss to Dwayne Chappell.
Davis Kinney earned a pick-six for the Tigers midway through the second quarter, and another high punt snap resulted in Travis adding three more points before the half.
A botched handoff from Barham to Coltin Welker also provided Travis with a short field.
The Tigers ended up with five drives starting inside Foster’s territory.
Hanks looked at the second half as a chance to redeem many of the first-half mistakes but hammered home to his team that these mistakes were too frequent.
“We didn’t quit and we talked about just winning the second half and we did that,” Hanks said. “We just have to find a way not to make those detrimental mistakes. We can’t give up defensive scores, special teams blunders like snapping the ball above the punter’s head and the defense has to play more consistently.”
After Barham’s second pick-six of the night and down 42-6, backup quarterback Gunner Maas came in with fanfare.
The junior threw the longest play of the night for Foster with a 45-yard bomb to sophomore receiver Langston Hogan.
This led to running back De’Adric Hubbard scoring the first offensive touchdown of the night for the Falcons.
Foster’s Kameron Moore added one more late rushing score in the fourth quarter with a one-yard power run up the middle.
Defensively, the Falcons clamped down on the Travis offense, allowing -2 yards and forcing an interception in the second half.
“Our defense battled and we got put in a lot of bad situations,” Hanks said. “Mistakes will happen but we had four takeaways. That’s enough to win a ballgame but we can’t give it back. We had a lot of bright spots though.”
Hanks did not commit whether Maas or Barham would be under center next week in the District 10-5A opener against Terry.
“We are still searching for some things with a lot of guys who don’t have that Friday night varsity experience, so we are trying to bring them up,” Hanks said. “It’s a tough loss, but it will be a learning experience. We learned what we can’t do if we want to win. Hopefully, that makes us focus a little more on certain things in practice and we as staff need to relook at some things.”
The Falcons drop to 0-2 for the first time since 2011 as Hanks searches for his first win as the Foster headman.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.