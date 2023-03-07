 Skip to main content
Foster girls rolling

Foster girls rolling

The Foster Lady Falcons celebrate after Kaitlyn Walsh scores her first of two goals late in the first half of Friday’s match with Kempner.

 Herald Photo by Nick Irene

RICHMOND - The Lady Falcons surpassed 100 goals this season by snapping the Lady Cougars’ five-match win streak on Friday.

Hannah Bolin and Kaitlyn Walsh scored twice, while Haley Huff, Kylie Reddell, Addie Zebold, Hazel Rivas and Sam Doherty scored one goal.

Walsh had four assists while Whitney Pechacek assisted two and Danielle Sellier, Bolin and Zebold assisted one.

Foster extended its 15-match win streak at 12-0, 16-4 while dropping Kempner to 8-3, 9-8-2.

Head Coach Sabrina Wilmot believes her team looks better each outing.

“I think we are playing our best soccer of the season, which is a great thing heading into the playoffs,” Wilmot said.

The Lady Falcons will travel to Terry on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

