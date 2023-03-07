Foster girls rolling

RICHMOND - The Lady Falcons surpassed 100 goals this season by snapping the Lady Cougars’ five-match win streak on Friday.
Hannah Bolin and Kaitlyn Walsh scored twice, while Haley Huff, Kylie Reddell, Addie Zebold, Hazel Rivas and Sam Doherty scored one goal.
Walsh had four assists while Whitney Pechacek assisted two and Danielle Sellier, Bolin and Zebold assisted one.
Foster extended its 15-match win streak at 12-0, 16-4 while dropping Kempner to 8-3, 9-8-2.
Head Coach Sabrina Wilmot believes her team looks better each outing.
“I think we are playing our best soccer of the season, which is a great thing heading into the playoffs,” Wilmot said.
The Lady Falcons will travel to Terry on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
LAMAR CONSOLIDATED 3, RANDLE 0
RICHMOND - The Lady Mustangs shut out the Lady Lions on Friday 3-0.
Lamar Consolidated improved to 6-6 for the fourth seed of District 20-5A.
The Lady Mustangs will next play Willowridge while Randle plays at Marshall.
Both matches will begin at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
NEEDVILLE - The Lady Jays returned to their winning ways on Saturday with a hard-fought 3-2 win against Sweeny.
Needville went into halftime with a 2-0 lead before Sweeny attempted to come back.
The rally was stopped in the second half as the Lady Jays completed the season sweep over the Lady Bulldogs.
Needville goals were scored by Arianna Franco, Jayleen Aguirre and Maddie Watson.
Jennifer Reyes and Franco earned assists.
The Lady Jays are now 9-2, 17-4 and will conclude their regular season at La Marque on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Needville is the No. 2 seed in District 25-4A.
HOUSTON - Fulshear remains in striking distance of the District 20-5A title with a 7-0 win against Willowridge on Friday.
The Lady Chargers improve to 11-1, 13-7 and are one game back of Foster for the district lead.
The Lady Chargers prepare for their Friday rematch with Foster with Tuesday’s match against Kempner.
Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m.
MISSOURI CITY - The Longhorns improved their playoff chances by securing a 7-0 win over Hightower on Saturday.
“The girls know the importance of every game at this point of the season,” George Ranch Head Coach Melissa Jimenez said. “The girls are working hard as a team to reach their goal of another playoff berth.”
George Ranch moves to 8-3-3, 11-6-4 and remains ahead of Austin at 6-5-2 for the final playoff spot in District 20-6A.
The Longhorns are also in the mix for the second seed with Elkins and Clements.
ROSENBERG - The Lady Rangers shut out the Lady Buffs on Friday.
The win for the Lady Rangers came on Senior Night.
Terry will host Foster on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
