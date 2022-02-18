Foster, Fulshear wrestlers still alive after Day 1 at state tournament

The 2022 UIL State Wrestling Championship wrapped up Day 1 of the 5A tournament, and the Lady Falcons’ top two wrestlers are still alive.
Madison Canales is undefeated after two matches in the girls’ 128-pound division. Canales defeated Austin Anderson’s Jennifer Jacobson by fall (1:58) and Lubbock Cooper’s Zoe Bennett by technical fall (18-2).
Canales will next face El Paso Austin junior Mattison Goss, the Region I-5A third-place finisher.
The matchwinner will face the winner of the Dumas junior Emily Loya and Frisco’s Belen Rios.
Senior Taylor Rich rebounded from a second-round loss to PSJA Memorial’s Lorena Torres (fall, 2:31), winning over Scarlett Snodgrass of Georgetown by fall (4:16).
Rich won an opening-round match against Lubbock’s Mohagany Casel (fall, 0:58).
The senior Lady Falcon’s top finish can only be third place in the consolation bracket. Rich will next wrestle Rio Grande City’s Lia Gutierrez.
Gutierrez won her opening match against Northwest’s Destiny Rodriguez (fall, 1:49) before a loss to Amarillo Caprock’s Niyasia McCampbell (fall, 2:38), and she advanced past Leander Glenn’s Lexie Garcia due to injury.
The winner of the Rich-Gutierrez match will play the loser of the Corpus Christi King’s Milana Vega and Canyon Randall’s J’nessa Reynoso. A win in that match will lead to a spot in the third-place match.
Kera Akanga (95) and Jeannie Hawkins (102) both exited the tournament after two matches.
Akanga lost to Victoria East’s Larissa Velazquez (fall, 2:37) and Dallas Wilson’s Maya Alvarez (fall,2:16). Hawkins lost to Amarillo Caprock’s Victoria Baldivia (fall, 2:10) and Buda Johnson’s Alyssa Escareno (fall, 2:11).
In the boys’ tournament, Fulshear has both wrestlers still alive.
Noah Santos lost his opening round match in the 5A boys’ 126-pound division to Canyon Randall’s Aidan Medina by fall (3:40).
But Santos rebounded with decision wins over Frisco Lone Star’s Janick Schwab (6-5) and Corpus Christi King Damien De Leon (4-1).
Seth Smith lost his second match in the boys’ 220-pound division to Dripping Springs’ Grant Clarno by decision (10-5). Smith won his opening match to El Paso Del Valle’s Ernest Bencomo (5-4) and his third match to McAllen’s Aaron Gonzalez by decision (6-2).
The best finish for both Santos and Smith is now third-place.
Smith will next wrestle Frisco Wakeland’s Kyle Templeton, who lost to Comal Canyon senior Jake Hodge before beating Springtown’s Kyle Rose (5-4) and Pflugerville Weiss (fall, 0:37).
Santos will wrestle Dripping Springs sophomore Hagen Shipley, who won his opening round match against Argyle’s Kenneth Chapman (fall, 3:47) before a loss to Amarillo’s Jaden Valdez by decision (7-2). Shipley won his opening consolation match against Midlothian’s Leonardo Terron by decision (6-4).
Foster senior Joshua Martinez bowed out of the 5A boys’ 220-pound division following losses to Lubbock’s Keagan Davis by fall (1:09) and McAllen’s Aaron Gonzalez by major decision (17-9).
For Lamar Consolidated, Jason McCullough exited the 5A boys’ 195-pound division after two matches.
In the opening round by technical fall, McCullough lost to Region IV-5A champion Alec Rill of Dripping Springs (19-3).
He lost in a second match to El Paso Bel Air’s Elijah Ramirez by a major decision, 15-5.
