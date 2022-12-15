Foster, Fulshear secure rivalry wins

The Foster Lady Falcons got back in the win column on Monday night by securing a three-point win against rival Randle in the District 20-5A opener.
The Lady Falcons improve to 1-0, 11-7 while Randle falls to 0-1, 10-6.
Randle will match up against Willowridge on Friday at 3 p.m. and Foster travels to Lamar Consolidated for 4:30 p.m. Friday tip-off.
FULSHEAR 89, LAMAR CONSOLIDATED 18
Fulshear’s Monday win was left in little doubt as the Lady Chargers dominated the Lady Mustangs, 89-18.
Sophomore Ruke Ogbervire led with 17 points, 10 assists and seven steals.
Campbell Hill scored 15, Jada Morgan scored 12, Kimora Lopez scored 11 and Sophia Semmier scored 11.
Morgan was Fulshear’s top rebounder with 11.
Fulshear begins district at 1-0 and improves to 13-3. Lamar falls to 0-1, 2-13.
The Lady Chargers visit Marshall on Friday at 7 p.m. while Lamar hosts Foster Friday at 4:30 p.m.
The Terry Lady Rangers saw an end to their two-game winning streak in Monday’s 58-21 loss to Willowridge.
Au’Rayona Seals led the Lady Eagles with 16 points.
Terry falls to 1-1, 3-9 while Willowridge improves to 1-0, 10-4.
The Lady Rangers will visit Kempner for a 7 p.m. Friday tip-off.
HIGHTOWER 51, GEORGE RANCH 31
The George Ranch Longhorns lost to Hightower on Monday night to drop them to 3-3 in District 20-6A.
The Longhorns fall to 11-8 and will travel to Dulles on Friday at 5 p.m.
Travis had a tough time defending Austin in Monday night’s 74-38 loss.
Austin led 20-6 after the first quarter and did not look back.
Andrea Sturdivant led the Lady Bulldogs with 21 points.
Travis drops to 1-5, 3-12.
The Brazos Lady Cougars fell to Hitchcock 53-40 in Tuesday’s District 24-3A.
The Lady Cougars will play Van Vleck on Friday at 6:15 p.m.
