Foster, Fulshear secure rivalry wins

FOSTER 48, RANDLE 45

The Foster Lady Falcons got back in the win column on Monday night by securing a three-point win against rival Randle in the District 20-5A opener.

The Lady Falcons improve to 1-0, 11-7 while Randle falls to 0-1, 10-6.

Randle will match up against Willowridge on Friday at 3 p.m. and Foster travels to Lamar Consolidated for 4:30 p.m. Friday tip-off.

FULSHEAR 89, LAMAR CONSOLIDATED 18

Fulshear’s Monday win was left in little doubt as the Lady Chargers dominated the Lady Mustangs, 89-18.

Sophomore Ruke Ogbervire led with 17 points, 10 assists and seven steals.

