Foster, Fulshear prepare for bi-districts

Local boys’ basketball teams are preparing for their Bi-District round matchups later this week.
Fulshear will host its opening playoff game against Sharpstown on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The Chargers are making their first playoff appearance since the 2019-20 season.
The Falcons will travel to Barnett Fieldhouse in Houston to play Sterling in a Bi-District playoff rematch from last season.
Last year, Foster was victorious 68-53.
A victory on Tuesday will mark the third-straight season with a playoff win.
