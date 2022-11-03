 Skip to main content
Foster-Fulshear clash; Randle seeks first playoff berth with win

Randle wins and they are in

The Randle Lions will be in the playoffs in their inaugural varsity season with a win at Huntsville Thursday night.

 Herald Photo By Rhonda Taormina

FOSTER (7-2, 5-2) AT FULSHEAR (8-1, 6-1), THURSDAY, 7 P.M.

It’s a big one tonight at Traylor Stadium.

Fulshear, 8-1 coming off a scrappy 9-7 win at Manvel that clinched a playoff spot last week, plays host to rival Foster in a game dripping with playoff implications.

The Falcons are coming off a 56-21 home win over Magnolia but have gone just 2-2 in their last four contests. Foster is in 4th place in 5A-1 Region III with a 5-2 district mark, behind Manvel by a tiebreak and one game back of Fulshear.

The Chargers are in second place, trailing an Angleton team that is also 6-1 but holds the tiebreak due to a 44-40 win on Sept. 30.

Foster is in the playoffs with a win or a Magnolia West loss to Friendswood. The Falcons will miss the postseason with a loss and a Mag West win.

Fulshear comes into the contest averaging more than 47 points per game, while Foster is scoring more than 38 points a contest. The big difference between the two teams is on the defensive side of the ball, where the Chargers give up more than 25 points per game against the Falcons’ mark of just more than nine a contest.

