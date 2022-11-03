Foster-Fulshear clash; Randle seeks first playoff berth with win

FOSTER (7-2, 5-2) AT FULSHEAR (8-1, 6-1), THURSDAY, 7 P.M.
It’s a big one tonight at Traylor Stadium.
Fulshear, 8-1 coming off a scrappy 9-7 win at Manvel that clinched a playoff spot last week, plays host to rival Foster in a game dripping with playoff implications.
The Falcons are coming off a 56-21 home win over Magnolia but have gone just 2-2 in their last four contests. Foster is in 4th place in 5A-1 Region III with a 5-2 district mark, behind Manvel by a tiebreak and one game back of Fulshear.
The Chargers are in second place, trailing an Angleton team that is also 6-1 but holds the tiebreak due to a 44-40 win on Sept. 30.
Foster is in the playoffs with a win or a Magnolia West loss to Friendswood. The Falcons will miss the postseason with a loss and a Mag West win.
Fulshear comes into the contest averaging more than 47 points per game, while Foster is scoring more than 38 points a contest. The big difference between the two teams is on the defensive side of the ball, where the Chargers give up more than 25 points per game against the Falcons’ mark of just more than nine a contest.
Both teams pound the ball on the ground, with Fulshear averaging 325 rushing yards a game and Foster 200. Foster averages more than 183 passing yards a game, while Fulshear averages roughly 186.
The running back matchup of Foster’s Ashton Ojiaku (180.7 ypg) and Fulshear’s Davion Godley (183.3 ypg) will be one to watch. Ojiaku set Foster’s single-season touchdowns record last week with his 25th score of the year.
RANDLE (4-5, 2-3) AT HUNTSVILLE (3-6, 2-3), THURSDAY, 7 P.M.
It’s the Randle Lions’ first season and with a win on Thursday night over Huntsville, the Lions will qualify for the postseason.
The Lions kept their playoff hopes with a 53-21 win over Rudder last Friday at Traylor Stadium.
Randle also received help from Montgomery’s win against Lamar Consolidated, which eliminated the Mustangs.
The Hornets are losers of their last two against Brenham and Lake Creek and are also fighting for a playoff spot.
Running back Zion Lewis will look to capitalize off of his best game, where he rushed for 203 yards.
Lewis is primed to continue his success on a Hornet defense that allows 5.45 yards a carry.
The game was initially scheduled for Friday night, but it was moved to Thursday due to the weather.
The winner of this game will be heading into the postseason with the loser’s fate in limbo.
Montgomery will be playing at Rudder and face a win-and-in scenario as well.
Randle could still sneak into the postseason with a loss if the Rangers knock off the Bears due to the Lions’ win in the head-to-head over Montgomery.
NEEDVILLE (3-6, 0-5) VS. IOWA COLONY (2-7, 1-4), FRIDAY, 7 P.M.
Two teams trying to get right before the end of the year meet Friday night in Needville as the Blue Jays host Iowa Colony.
The Pioneers have lost six of seven games and are coming off a 28-27 home loss to Bay City last week. Iowa Colony’s last win came on Oct. 14 over Navasota 35-34.
Needville has also lost six of its last seven and is coming off the bye week after losing 58-0 to Bay City. The Blue Jays haven’t won since beating Sweeny 29-0 on Sept. 16.
Iowa Colony is currently sixth in 4A-1 Region III District 12, while Needville is one game back in seventh.
Both teams have been eliminated from the playoff race.
The Blue Jays are led by Diego Ochoa, who averages more than 117 yards per game, including 73 through the air. Iowa Colony’s Kamal Henry averages just more than 116 yards per contest, including roughly 76 passing yards a game. Da’Shawn Burton leads the Needville rushing attack at 87 ypg, while Jacody Miles rushes for nearly 65 yards a game for the Pioneers.
TERRY (2-7, 0-5) VS. MANVEL (6-3, 5-2), FRIDAY 7 P.M.
The Terry Rangers will have a tall task Friday night when the Rangers seek their first district victory against playoff-bound Manvel in the regular season finale.
After starting 2-0, the Rangers are in the midst of a seven-game losing streak.
The latest was a disappointing 19-0 loss to Kempner last week — the Cougars’ first win in 13 games.
The district schedule has been tough for Terry with a losing margin of 256-51.
To pull the upset, Terry’s rushing duo of Marcus Townsend and Marvin Thomas will need big games.
The pair has combined for 931 yards with seven touchdowns on the season.
The Mavericks saw an end to their five-game winning streak with a heartbreaking 9-7 loss to Fulshear.
GEORGE RANCH (5-4, 5-2) VS. ELKINS (2-7, 1-6), SATURDAY 1 P.M.
Playoff-bound George Ranch hosts Elkins Saturday afternoon as the Longhorns look for one final tune-up before the postseason.
Elkins has lost five games in a row, most recently a 20-2 loss Saturday to Dulles. The Knights haven’t scored more than two points in a game since a Sept. 29 home loss to Travis. The stretch includes three shutouts.
The Longhorns are coming out of their bye week after a last-second field goal lifted them over Dulles 24-21 on Oct. 22. GR has won five of its last seven games but has not scored more than 24 points in a game this season.
George Ranch averages 237 yards of offense per game, against 213 for Elkins. Deion Drinkard leads the Longhorns’ offense, averaging 141 yards per contest, while Isaiah Smith leads Elkins with more than 157.
GR is locked into third in 6A Region III District 20, behind Ridge Point (8-2, 8-0) and Hightower (7-2, 6-1). The Hurricanes hold the tiebreak over George Ranch, while the Longhorns hold the tiebreak over fourth-place Clements. Elkins has been eliminated from postseason contention.
The Longhorns won last year’s meeting with Elkins 35-14. Drinkard scored one touchdown, while Smith threw for 116 yards and one score, rushing the ball for 23 yards and another for the Knights.
