Foster, Fulshear again split 24-5A swim titles

Foster and Fulshear have dominated their competition since the Chargers joined Lamar Consolidated ISD for over five seasons now.
Once again, the Falcons and Chargers split the highest honors in District 24-5A Saturday at the Lamar Consolidated ISD Natatorium with Fulshear taking the top spot in the girls standings with 171.50 points and Foster leading the boys with 160 points.
“We did what we needed to do,” Fulshear coach Matt Tomas said. “We got almost every swim we wanted out of district to regional.
“We had some great performances and we’re locked and loaded for regionals.”
The two schools also dominated in second place. Foster’s girls finished second with 157 points and Fulshear was second in the boys’ meet with 132 points.
“I’m super proud of my team,” Foster head swim coach Kassandra Parker said. “It was a much closer race between the three schools (Foster, Fulshear and Kempner), and it feels good that they pulled it off.
“I don’t think a lot of people going into the meet thought we could do it, so I’m just really proud.”
The Chargers’ Tomas was named the girls coach of the year and Kailey Kennedy was named the girls athlete of the meet.
The Fulshear girls swept all three relays. In the 200-yard medley relay, Avery Dillon, Kailey Kennedy, Ami Quiroz and Emma Nowotny, won the event with a time of one minute and 52.59 seconds. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Kennedy, Nowotny, junior Kynley Dillon and junior Ellie Paisley, earned first place with a time of 1:42.43.
In 400-yard freestyle relay, Ami Quiroz, Paisley, Wilson and Dillon, won the event with a time of 3:49.34.
Sophomore Addisyn Stevenson repeated as girls champion in diving with 401.7 points.
“It’s an honor to be champion again,” Stevenson said. “I’m working every day to get better and better to be the best I can be.”
The Charger boys, Cannon Steen, Brady Litchfield, Paulo Cataquis and Kaito Quiroz, earned the top spot in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:30.62.
Freshman Avery Dillon won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:54.46, and teammate Emma Nowotny was second with a time of 2:08.66. Freshman Kaito Quiroz won the boys’ 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:50.77.
Junior Ellie Paisley won the girls’ 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:17.31, and Ami Quiroz was third with a time of 2:21.24.
Kennedy earned the gold in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.04, and the 100-yard freestyle at 53.30. Junior Cannon Steen (22.36) was second in the boys 50-yard freestyle and third in the 100-yard freestyle (50.16).
Ami Quiroz finished with the silver in the girls’ 100-yard butterfly (1:00.99), and junior Ellie Paisley was third (1:02.61).
The Charger boys 400-yard freestyle relay team was third with a time of 3:36.80.
Freshman Emma Nowotny was third in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 57.33.
Freshman Avery Dillon won the girls’ 500-yard freestyle (5:11.23) and freshman Kaito Quiroz (5:01.54) won the boys’ event.
The Charger boys finished third in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:47.98.
Senior Liam Rodgers finished third in the boys’ 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:06.97.
The Foster boys, sophomore Benjamin Schwank, sophomore Kade Barnes, freshman Caedmon Doherty and junior Kyle Den Herder, won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:23.31. The Falcons were second in the 200-yard medley relay (1:43.07) and 200-yard freestyle (1:30.63).
Junior Lola Trujillo was first in the girls 100-yard butterfly with a time of 59.32, and junior Kyle Den Herder (55.48) and freshman Caedmon Doherty (56.98) finished first and third for the boys.
Trujillo also won the girls 100-yard backstroke with a time of 59.35. The Lady Falcons took the top three spots in the event with freshman Kinley Niles (1:01.71) and senior Susan Cook (1:09.72) in second and third.
Sophomore Benjamin Schwank was first in the boys’ 50-yard freestyle (49.34).
Freshmen Malea Tremaine (1:11.69), Mena Demafiles (1:12.76) and Emma Kappes (1:18.06) swept the medal stand for the girls’ 100-yard breaststroke.
Junior Karleigh Niles was second in the girls’ diving event, and freshman Elijah Baker was second in the boys (267.6).
Junior Dalia Kohn was second in the 200-yard individual medley for the girls (2:20.76) and sophomore Victor Maldonado was second for the boys (2:09.14).
Senior Miranda Miller was third in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 30.48.
Sophomore Clara McKee was third in the girls 50-yard freestyle (26.96), and freshman Caedmon Doherty was third for the boys (22.57).
Junior Dalia Kohn (5:45.73) and senior Miranda Miller (5:49.22) finished second and third in the girls’ 500-yard freestyle, while freshman Tanner McKay was second for the boys (5:28.33).
The Lady Falcons’ 200-yard freestyle relay was second with a time of 1:43.97, and second in the 400-yard freestyle with a time of 3:56.33.
Sophomore Victor Maldonado (57.27) and sophomore Kade Barnes (57.39) were second and third in the boys’ 100-yard backstroke.
Kempner had a strong showing with Luke Milholland-Geach named boys athlete of the meet and Jerome Muniz named boys coach of the meet.
“It was nice to finally have everything come together,” Milholland-Geach said. “We’ve been working so hard for these past three months. It is a hard sport mentally, and it’s the best reward that anyone could ask for it to come together like this.”
The Cougars were third in the team standings for both the girls (96) and boys (119).
Kempner won the boys’ 200-yard medley relay team, Justin Chacon, Milholland-Geach, Jack Boysen, Arthur Newton, with a time of 1:41.81. The Lady Cougars were second in the girls’ 200-yard medley relay (2:10.59).
Chacon won the boys’ 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:09.13.
Milholland-Geach won the boys’ 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.8, and freshman Haley Finley was second in the girls’ 50-yard freestyle (24.73). Milholland-Geach was second in the boys’ 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.96).
Senior Drake Nguyen won the boys’ diving event with 283.10 points.
Freshman Jack Boysen was second int he boys’ butterfly (55.96). Freshman Haley Finley was second in the girls’ 100-yard free (54.76).
Freshman Arthur Newton was third in the boys’ 200-yard freestyle (1:58.29), and the 500-yard freestyle (5:28.45).
The Cougars were third in both the girls (1:45.92) and boys (1:30.76). 200-yard freestyle relays. Kempner also finished with the bronze in both 400-yard freestyle relays with a time of 3:56.97 for the girls and 3:36.80 for the boys.
Terry was fourth in the girls standings with 36.5 points, while the Rangers were sixth in the boys standings with 23 points.
The Lady Rangers, senior Marlenn Camacho, freshman Estela Trevino, junior Lyanna De Leon and senior Raven Jordan, finished third in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:12.50.
Lamar Consolidated finished fifth in the girls (16) and boys (32) standings.
Junior Dustin Goodrich won the boys’ 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:03.34. He also finished second in the boys’ 100-yard freestyle with a time of 49.89.
The Lions of Randle competed in their first varsity event as a school Saturday, and the boys earned seventh in the team standings with 15 points.
Randle had its first district champion on Saturday. Freshman Ethan Esparza won the boys’ 100-yard backstroke with a time of 57.17. He also finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51.59.
Hightower was fourth in the boys standings (40) and tied for fifth for the girls (16).
Senior Larry Nguyen (248.9) and junior Landon Nguyen (240.75) were third and fourth in the boys’ diving event.
Marshall was seventh for the girls (14) and ninth for the boys (8).
Stafford finished eighth in both team standings with 14 points for the boys and 13 points for the girls.
The top six swimmer from each event advance to the Region VI-5A meet at the Cy-Fair ISD Natatorium this weekend with District 2 1 through 24 including parts of Katy, Magnolia, Montgomery, New Caney, Beaumont, Houston, Angleton and Manvel.