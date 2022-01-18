Foster edges Fulshear in overtime

FULSHEAR — The Foster Lady Falcons outlasted the Fulshear Chargers, 40-37, in an overtime thriller to keep up with Hightower in District 24-5A.
Foster Head Coach Savitria Williams-Smith was relieved to come away with the close victory despite her Lady Falcons not playing their best game.
“Although we didn’t play well, we came in hungry and I think that hunger took us through overtime,” Williams-Smith said. “This is the kind of game that gives us the momentum to finish out district.”
Points were hard to come by for both teams as the defenses held strong, forcing multiple errors and turnovers.
The Chargers took the early advantage at the end of the first, up 10-5.
Foster’s offense continued to struggle into the second quarter, only scoring four points in the eight-minute frame. However, Fulshear was unable to break away from the Lady Falcons and lead 13-9 at the half.
Foster’s offense began to find a spark late in the third quarter, finishing on a 10-4 run to lead 21-19 heading into the fourth.
The Lady Falcons controlled much of the fourth quarter, allowing just five points in the six minutes.
Down by seven with 1:55 in the game, the Chargers rallied with a 7-0 run to send the game to overtime.
Fulshear’s Kimora Lopez and Ruke Ogbevire both nailed late three-pointers to help tie the game at 33.
Foster did not let the run discourage them as Imani Ivery put her team on her back. The senior constantly visited the free-throw line, converting nine-out-of-11 for the charity stripe in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Williams-Smith praised her team’s mental toughness during the overtime.
“Our main focus was energy and toughness and the kids were tough,” Williams-Smith said. “We were going to have some adversity but we kept fighting.”
Ivery finished with a team-leading 21 points. She knew how big of a win this was for Foster as the Lady Falcons prepare for the latter part of the district schedule.
“I never thought about myself and I was just doing it for coach,” Ivery said. “This was a big game for me and this team and it’s good to come out with the win.”
Fulshear Head Coach D’Shanna Brown thought Friday’s loss gave her young team valuable experience in a high-pressure game. Brown was thoroughly impressed by her team’s ability to force overtime.
“You live and learn especially with a young squad,” Brown said. “Some of them, this was the first time they were in this kind of moment and we just have to learn how to handle that pressure and execute. That game was something to get our team mentally prepared for later on.”
Foster moves to 15-8, 9-1 and will host Terry. Fulshear drops to 17-8, 8-2 and will visit Kempner. Both games are set for 7 p.m. tip-offs tonight.
Foster advances to second-place in District 24-5A, a game behind Hightower, as Fulshear falls to third.
