Foster earns Lake Olympia Bronze, Fort Bend Open team falls to Strake Jesuit in silver game

The Fort Bend Baseball League had its Lake Olympia (freshmen) championships Friday where Foster-Savant took the Bronze award and Strake Jesuit took home the silver.
Strake Jesuit closed its 2022 season with a 7-2 win over the Fort Bend Open team that included players from George Ranch, Austin and Bush.
George Ranch/Austin struck first in the opening inning with an RBI single from catcher Favian Rincones.
It didn’t take long for the Crusaders to respond in the bottom half as Max Agee tied the game off an RBI triple.
The Fort Bend Open team rallied back in the second with Korey Moore’s RBI off an infield error.
Both teams settled in the middle while Agee and George Ranch/Austin’s Ian Driskell found their rhythm on the mound.
Plate discipline ended up as the deciding factor in the fifth as Kaden Beauvais, Elliot Friou and Will Powell each walked.
Caleb Carter, Grady McGwenera and Agee took advantage of the loaded bases opportunity and scored six unearned in the fifth.
Following the first two innings, Agee allowed one hit in the game.
The George Ranch/Austin team did not quit as Brady Stout made a tremendous twisting catch in left field to secure an out.
Foster-Savant defeated Dulles earlier in the evening, 5-1, to win the Lake Olympia Bronze honors.
Dulles began hot with an RBI single from Conor Forti in a lengthy first inning.
Following the shaky start, the Foster pitching staff and outfield prevented any more Vikings from crossing home plate through the remaining five innings.
Will Savant and Hunter Windham combined on the mound for the Falcons.
Foster’s Noah Odell was the difference maker for his team, collecting two RBIs including the go-ahead run in the fourth.
The fourth continued to be a scoring frenzy for the Falcons as Brevin Baichoo brought home two to seal the win.
Strake Jesuit finishes the season at 9-3 while Fort Bend Open finishes 6-6.
Foster-Savant ended its season at 8-4 and dropped Dulles to 5-6-1.
Travis went on to defeat Fulshear in the gold game on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.