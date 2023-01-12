Foster downs Terry with huge 2nd half

ROSENBERG — Foster Head Coach Reuben Fatheree feels his team is hitting its stride after overcoming a seven-point deficit in the second quarter to defeat Terry, 61-45 on Tuesday.
Buzzer-beaters, high-volume shooting and lockdown defense, led the Foster Falcons to become 3-1 in the district after falling behind early.
The Rangers did not waste time taking advantage of Foster’s early mistakes.
The Falcons shot poorly and were out-rebounded in the early going as Terry jumped out to a 21-14 lead midway of the second quarter.
The early onslaught was led by Daylen Morales, who was perfect in his seven free throws and K Perry, who scored his seven points in the second quarter.
The rowdy crowd inside Ranger Gym was silenced quickly as the Falcons closed on a 15-5 run to go up at halftime.
Fatheree felt the team’s slow start was due to mental errors.
“I got on them at halftime and said we had to be more focused,” Fatheree said. “We were too relaxed and lackadaisical in the beginning and we just can’t do that, especially when you are on the road. We were way more focused in the second half.”
The Falcons returned from the locker room with a renewed energy as Foster got up by as many as 20 in the second half.
Facing effective shooters on the Rangers’ squad, Fatheree was impressed with his young roster performing well on defense.
“Anytime I can show my young ones what they can do defensively and how that changed the game, I’m excited,” Fatheree said. “They can now see on film that if you step up your defense and execute, we can win any game, anywhere, anytime. They stayed disciplined and played hard on defense.”
Led by senior Jace Jones, the Falcons outscored the Rangers 32-19 in the second half.
Jones scored a team-high 18 points, including a buzzer-beating three-pointer to put Foster up at halftime.
Bode Karunwi also shot a buzzer-beating three as the third quarter expired.
Fatheree felt the team was having fun and is as confident as ever heading into the latter part of the season.
“After what they have been through, I’m excited that they are having some fun out there,” Fatheree said. “It’s been a grind but those who weren’t getting it early are getting it now. When they have fun and they win and can overcome the preseason schedule I gave them, they are seeing that the work is paying off.”
Daniel Humphrey was the Falcons’ lead rebounder with six, followed by Jaime Archelle’s five.
Karunwi and Humphrey led with three assists each.
For the Rangers, Morales led with 12 points, followed by Hillis Robertson’s 10 and Montrell Fulce’s nine.
The Falcons improve to 3-1, 8-12, while Terry struggles at 1-3, 5-19.
The Rangers will look to get back in contention with a potential road win against Randle on Friday.
Meanwhile, Foster has a Friday clash with Fulshear, which has yet to taste defeat within District 20-5A this season.
Both games are set for 7 p.m. tip-offs.
