Foster downs Terry with huge 2nd half

ROSENBERG — Foster Head Coach Reuben Fatheree feels his team is hitting its stride after overcoming a seven-point deficit in the second quarter to defeat Terry, 61-45 on Tuesday.

Buzzer-beaters, high-volume shooting and lockdown defense, led the Foster Falcons to become 3-1 in the district after falling behind early.

The Rangers did not waste time taking advantage of Foster’s early mistakes.

The Falcons shot poorly and were out-rebounded in the early going as Terry jumped out to a 21-14 lead midway of the second quarter.

The early onslaught was led by Daylen Morales, who was perfect in his seven free throws and K Perry, who scored his seven points in the second quarter.

The rowdy crowd inside Ranger Gym was silenced quickly as the Falcons closed on a 15-5 run to go up at halftime.

Fatheree felt the team’s slow start was due to mental errors.

